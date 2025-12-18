Discover ‘The Christmas Table’ at KŌRO Bali

KŌRO Bali is the island’s newest dining destination, a one-of-a-kind restaurant nestled in a verdant garden setting, standing above the shores of Nyanyi Beach. Celebrating their debut festive season this December 2025, they invite guests to experience ‘The Christmas Table’, a sophisticated culinary journey made specially for the season.

The restaurant’s culinary direction is inspired by the Japanese concept of koku, used to describe deep, rich and complex flavours. This is delivered through a modern gastronomic experience that presents cultural influences from three regions: Bali, Japan and Italy. The result is familiar flavours prepared into something altogether new, distinct combinations that the palate will welcome for their novelty and depth.

Guests will discover these flavours through ‘The Christmas Table’, available on both Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day, where KŌRO Bali’s culinary philosophy is given a seasonal twist.

The refined dishes served during the ‘The Christmas Table’ include: a refined ‘Chawanmushi’ with Cacciucco Lobster, ‘Aburi Salmon’ with Citrus Caviar, and a hearty ‘Pumpkin Ravioli’ with miso, pepper pecorino and porcini. A slow-cooked ‘Autumn Black Truffle Wagyu Tenderloin (7+)’ wrapped in a walnut crust makes for a decadent main course, with an indulgent twist on the Christmas Yule Log to finish; made with the richest araguini chocolate from Valrhona, salted goma caramel and a banana-passion compote. Each dining journey begins with Christmas canapés and a glass of Champagne, and closes with a selection of delicate mignardines

The full five-course menu is available on Christmas Eve Dinner (5.30pm onwards), priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person. A four-course menu – offering a choice between mains – is available for Christmas Day Lunch (12pm-3pm) and Christmas Day Dinner (5.30pm onwards), priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person. A vegetarian menu is also available.

Optional wine pairings are available to complement the festive menus, carefully selected to enhance each course and elevate the dining experience.

The coastal calm of Nyanyi Beach, together with intimate atmosphere of KŌRO Bali, promises a refined Christmas experience, where a thoughtful menu of premium creations brings friends and family together at the table.

Book Now: +6281138117484 (WA) | Limited seats available, prior booking is a must.

KŌRO Bali

Jl. Pantai Nyanyi, Beraban

IG: @koro.bali

korobali.com