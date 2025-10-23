Makase, the signature all-day dining restaurant at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, introduces its refreshed menu selection for the second half of 2025. Curated by Executive Chef Heri Riskiawan Efendi, the updated menu continues to showcase and celebrate the rich heritage, spices, and flavours of Southeast Asian cuisine.

The new additions to Makase’s menu invite diners to savour an indulgent variety of comforting, elevated, and authentic dishes from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam that have been personally curated by Chef Heri through extensive research and development. Diners will have plenty of opportunities to explore the menu based on the countries, from Soups, Small Plates, and Mains to Manis Nusantara.

Chef Heri draws strong inspiration from the lively street food culture of Southeast Asia. From the comforting bowl of Pho Bo or Tom Yam, the spice-packed Beef Rendang to the flavourful Singaporean Wonton Soup, Makase’s new menu items are prepared with the finest ingredients to deliver a delectable culinary experience.

Try out some of Chef Heri’s top picks from the menu, including Konro Bakar – a hearty dish inspired by the rich spices of Sulawesi using tender, aromatically braised US Prime Beef Rib; the Ayam Bakar – a 500g boneless baby chicken with pumpkin shoot and chilli jam; and the Larb Gai – Thai-style minced chicken with iceberg mint leave, Thai basil, and house-made sweet chilli dipping sauce.

Kick-starting his culinary career in 2006, Chef Heri has contributed his expertise to various prominent properties, including W Maldives, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran, and InterContinental Bali Resort. Additionally, he played a key role as a pre-opening team member at Salazon Bali in Canggu.

Plan your visit to Makase and let Chef Heri transport you to the culinary beauty of Southeast Asia through his flavour-rich and spice-packed culinary creations.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5369 5640 or email [email protected] .

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 361 209 9999

[email protected]

seminyak.hotelindigo.com