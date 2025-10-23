Wasted by Potato Head

photo by Sharona Angelia Courtesy of Potato Head

Desa Potato Head has long been known as a cultural innovator, a creative village in Seminyak where sustainability and good times are woven together. Now, that ethos takes on a tangible new form with the launch of WASTED, a homeware range that transforms discarded materials into objects of utility and beauty.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed British designer Max Lamb, WASTED is rooted in the hospitality and lifestyle brand’s philosophy of “Good Times, Do Good.”Collection 001 brings together eight distinct material families, each drawn from Bali’s local waste streams: recycled HDPE plastics, compost-based natural dyes, retired hotel linens, broken glass, used cooking oil, salvaged ceramics, composite waste such as Styrofoam and oyster shells, and handwoven Balinese bamboo.

Through methods like plastic casting, glassblowing, ceramic glazing, and natural dyeing with marigold and indigo, everyday waste is reimagined as purposeful design. The result: marbled plastic chairs, refillable candles, bamboo lounge seating, hand-shaped ceramics – pieces that are functional whilst simultaneously reshaping perspectives around waste and material value. Since creation depends on using only materials available through collection, no two pieces in the collection are identical.

Making of WASTED, the process.

Photos by Adrian Morris, courtesy of Potato Head.

What’s more, every object is handmade in Bali, the result of a five-year dialogue between Max Lamb and local artisans. Lamb, celebrated for his process-driven practice and respect for material integrity, has worked alongside the Potato Head team since 2019 to fuse experimental design with Balinese craftsmanship.

“Designers have a responsibility to justify every product we bring into the world,” Lamb reflects. “With WASTED, we’re not just rethinking materials – we’re celebrating the human hands and knowledge that shape them.”

Flat Plastic Chair & Rag Rug (left), Plant Dye Small Pouche (centre), Styroshell Set (right)

Photos by Putu Eka Permata, courtesy of Potato Head

The Desa, which has already achieved 99.5% diversion from landfill, has consistently proven that design innovation and environmental stewardship can co-exist. This new initiative champions a closed-loop system where every material has a second life.

WASTED by Potato Head goes beyond furniture and homeware. It represents a cultural shift: a regenerative lifestyle where design and community intersect to create meaningful impact.

Collection 001 of WASTED is available at Desa Potato Head, selected retailers and online at shop.potatohead.co Or visit https://thewastedco.com/ to find out more.