Celebrate the spookiest time of the year on the stunning cliffs of Bali’s southern peninsula as Six Senses Uluwatu presents its indulgent Halloween programme full of delicious culinary offerings and invigorating cocktail specials.

Six Senses Uluwatu Halloween

Halloween is always a popular time in Bali, a reason to get dressed up in your spookiest costumes and go out to the various parties happening on the island. However, if you’re looking for a more laidback and less rowdy Halloween celebration, the cliffside Six Senses Uluwatu has prepared a special Halloween programme full of flavourful delights.

On Monday, 31 October 2022, from 7pm to 10pm, guests are invited to immerse in the eerily spooky ambience as the Aarunya Lawn will be decorated with phantom ornaments for the Spooktacular Halloween Buffet Dinner. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person (dinner only) or IDR 1,100,000++ per person (inclusive of 3 Halloween cocktails), indulge in the playful Halloween-inspired culinary dishes, specially curated by Chef Indra and his team, including dishes like Classic Beef Lasagna with Blood Sauce, Braised Chicken with Spooky Mushroom Sauce, Nightmare Purple Potato Gratin and Scary Lamb Fried Rice. Enjoy the bewitched evening and feast on the eclectic array of spooktacular Indonesian and Western delights, from appetisers and salads to mains and desserts.

Moreover, guests are invited to enjoy a colourful variety of special Halloween mocktails and cocktails that will be uniquely crafted by the beverage team using spooky spirits, available from 25 October 2022 until 1 November 2022 at the Cliff Bar. Revel in the likes of the limited edition Purple Witch and Bloody Punch Mocktail, priced at IDR 75,000++ per glass or the special cocktails such as Che-tik, Bloody Mary, Blood Floater, Bhuto Ijo and Leak Coffee, priced at IDR 185,000++ per glass.

Secure your seats now and be prepared for a hauntingly good Halloween dining experience. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 209 0300 or email fbadmin-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

Six Senses Uluwatu
Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu
+62 361 209 0300 | +62 823 3992 2381 (WA)
fbadmin-uluwatu@sixsenses.com
sixsenses.com

