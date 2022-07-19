Continuing its excellent fundraising efforts, the Our Bali Your Bali book will hold a special charity dinner at Jackson Lily’s restaurant, featuring dishes and venues from the book, as well as a premiere of the 2nd episode in the documentary series ‘Paradise on Hold’.

The one-of-a-kind cookbook, Our Bali Your Bali, was created by Chef-Restaurateur Dean Keddel (proprietor of Ginger Moon Canteen and Jackson Lily’s) to be a fundraising vehicle for five major charities in Bali, whilst simultaneously bring Bali to the world, through cuisine, at a time where so many were unable to visit.

Since its publication, the book’s sales have raised an astounding US$ 520,000 and has brought crucial awareness to different cases and causes on the island. As such, it received the highest accolades in the categories “The Best of the Best 2022” as well as “The Best Fundraising Cookbook 2022” at The Gourmand Book Awards.

On Saturday, 23 July 2022 (International Children’s Day) there will be a Charity Dinner at Jackson Lily’s in Seminyak— this will be a fundraising event and will also kick-off an awareness campaign of ‘Our Bali Your Bali’, within Indonesia, as much of the publicity during the pandemic was international.

The dinner, which starts at 5pm, will feature a Multi-course Indonesian banquet from the people featured in Our Bali Your Bali. Prices are:



• IDR 550,000net including welcome drinks & canapés + a glass of wine with dinner

• IDR 1,350,000net as above + signed copy of Our Bali Your Bali

This special event will also feature a Premiere Screening of the 2nd episode of the documentary series ‘Paradise on Hold’, which centres on the work and people of the East Bali Poverty Project. Produced by Buro Creative Giving, the documentary series aims to reveal the reality of Bali’s food inequality and poor food waste management which has continued even as people on the island live in poverty.

During the dinner, Dean Keddel will introduce guests to the founders behind the five organisations that Our Bali Your Bali has been fundraising for: Bali Children’s Foundation, Scholars of Sustenance, Friends of The National Parks Foundation, East Bali Poverty Project, Bali WISE by ROLE Foundation.

For Charity Dinner Bookings:

• ourbaliyourbali@gmail.com

• Directly to Dean: dean@GingerMoonBali.com

Seating is limited & bookings are essential – payment at the door.

ourbaliyourbali.com