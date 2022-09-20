Besides being known as a tropical paradise famed as a holiday and leisure destination, revered for its rich culture, history and breathtaking landscapes, Bali has vastly grown into a culinary destination with endless new restaurants of various cuisines popping up across the island. Adding to the eclectic library of dining destinations is the first authentic Polish restaurant to open in Indonesia – Pierogi Pierogi Bali.

Established in 2021, Pierogi Pierogi Bali was founded by Andrzej Jakubowski and his wife following their relocation to Bali after 38 years of living in Jakarta. After the pandemic affected their plans to expand their Pierogi business in Jakarta, they migrated to Bali where they settled in Sanur and made the decision to open up Pierogi Pierogi Bali – the first purely authentic Polish restaurant / ‘warung’ in Indonesia.

Pierogis are filled dumplings crafted using wrapped unleavened dough around a savoury or sweet filling, which is cooked in boiling water and often pan-fried before serving. Dumplings are historically known to have originated in Asia before being introduced to Europe via trade in the Middle Ages. Pierogi’s typical fillings include potato, cheese, quark, sauerkraut, ground meat, edible mushrooms and fruits, with savoury pierogi commonly served with sour cream and fried onion toppings.

Andrzej and his wife first conceived Pierogi Pierogi as a homage and to honour the tradition that has been passed down through generations, from their grandparents to their parents before them – a comforting homemade meal that brings people together around the table. Pierogi-making is a family affair, where everyone would have a hand in the whole process, from rolling the dough to cooking them at the end. Pierogi provides a sense of nostalgia for family gatherings filled with laughter and togetherness.

These cherished memories inspired them to spend months developing the recipes to create the perfect pierogi, going as far as to travel to the four corners of Poland and applying their discoveries to add their own contemporary twist to the traditional delicacy by marrying the old with the new. Their pierogi recipe combines western family recipes with eastern flavours, crafting exquisite pierogi offerings and the magical experience and timeless flavours of Polish cuisine.

Made using the finest quality ingredients with recipes refined over months, their pierogi are made with the spirit of tradition, each handmade with love. The Pierogi menu offered includes Meat Lovers, Vegetarian & Vegan and The Mix. To enhance the rich layer of flavours, they’ve also created sauces to complement their pierogi, including traditional caramelised onion sauce as well as the traditional ‘sambal’ for a little spicy kick.

Meat Lovers Vegetarian & Vegan The Mix

The perfect snack for your grab-and-go lunch, pierogi is also an ideal dish to be shared at home with your loved ones, served boiled or pan-fried. Pierogi Pierogi Bali already has plans in the future to introduce other Polish specialties including Polish Craft Beer and more traditional Polish cuisines.

For more information, please contact via them WhatsApp

Pierogi Pierogi Bali

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai 9, Ruko Dewata Asih No. 6, Sanur

+62 813 8282 8250

pierogipierogi.id@gmail.com

pierogipierogi.id