August is a special month for Indonesia, as the nation commemorates its Independence Day on 17 August. This year will be the 78th year of independence and to celebrate, The Apurva Kempinski Bali presents the Powerful Indonesia Festival, a showcase of art, literature, music, fashion, craftsmanship and culture through a series of events throughout the month.

• ‘Indonesia, The Land of Art’ Exhibition (11 Aug – 3 Nov)

• Book Launch by Andre Syahreza (17 August)

• Grand Piano Reveal and Musical Concert (17 August)

• Fashion Showcase: Sumatra x Japan (18 August)

Celebrating Art: ‘Indonesia, The Land of Art’ Exhibition

The event kicked off on 11 August 2023 with the opening of their ‘Indonesia, The Land of Art’ exhibition. In collaboration with Kita Art Friends, the resort’s grand Pendopo Lobby is now enriched with four live art studios where every month four different artists will work comfortably. Guests thus are able to witness the process of their creations and artworks, as well as browse through finished collections. Artists include Ugo Untoro, Sutjipto Adi, Lugas Syllabus, Vincent Prijadi, and eight other highly acclaimed artists also a part of this three-month exhibition experience.

On top of that, a selection of masterpieces from Indonesian maestros are also on display, including the works of legendary Indonesian artists, Hendra Gunawan, Made Wianta and Nuraeni HG. The exhibition will run from 11 August 2023 to 3 November 2023.

Celebrating Literature: Book Launch by Andre Syahreza

Then, on 17 August 2023, The Apurva Kempinski Bali celebrates literature with a Book Launch by Andre Syahreza. The talented author presents, ‘Prosa Gerilya’, a poignant tribute to the remarkable life and contributions of I Gusti Ngurah Rai, a national hero who commanded Indonesian forces in Bali during the country’s battle for independence.

The book takes readers on a captivating journey through history, chronicling the hero’s endeavours and sacrifices for the country’s freedom, while highlighting the essence of his powerful impact on Indonesia.

The event takes place at L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo at 11am and will also be graced by the presence celebrated Indonesian author, Dee Lestari, as well as a Bali-born writer and poet, Frischa Swarini.

Celebrating Music and Design: Grand Piano Reveal and Musical Concert

Following this comes an extraordinary showcase of music and musical craftsmanship. Also on 17 August 2023, The Apurva Kempinski Bali welcomes guests to witness the Grand Reveal of ‘SR 1928’, The Awakening Concert Grand Piano, combined with the premiere of a brand new composition, ‘Dunia Saat Mata Terpejam’ (The World as Eyes Closed), by Indonesian maestro Aksan Sjuman.

Starting at 6pm, the event commences with the official reveal of ‘SR 1928’, a one-of-a-kind, custom-designed grand piano, made through the collaboration between Aksan Sjuman; Indonesian designer, thinker, and artist Raul Renanda; and Saniharto Enggalhardjo, a renowned leader in a state-of-the-art manufacturing company, specialising in bespoke state-of-the-art furniture. The 2.75 metre-long grand piano shimmers with its high-gloss finish over Macassar Ebony wood, encasing a core of epoxy-carbon fibre-action for precision playing.

This luxurious instrument’s debut performance will be combined with the debut performance of Aksan Sjuman’s new composition, ‘Dunia Saat Mata Terpejam’ (The World as Eyes Closed), followed by a stellar lineup of musicians, including Indra Lesmana and SB Acoustics.

Celebrating Fashion: Indonesia-Japan Cultural Crossover

On Friday, 18 August 2023, the resort presents an ode to the cultural ties between Indonesia and Japan through the creative works of renowned fashion designer, Torang Sitorus.

Hailing from North Sumatra, Sitorus has quite literally weaved together the two traditions: the captivating fabrics of Sumatra and the decadence of Japanese silk, resulting in a collection that harmoniously blends two different but complementary aesthetics. The designer created this amalgamation to pay homage to the shared history and friendship that the two countries have developed over 65 years; as well as a testament to Indonesia’s own national motto, Unity in Diversity, expanding these values beyond the borders of the country and out into the global community.

The event takes place at 6pm at Pendopo Lobby. Discover more information about the Powerful Indonesia Festival

All of the aforementioned events are open to the public, though seats should be reserved in advance. The Powerful Indonesia Festival is part of The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s 2023 brand campaign, ‘Powerful Indonesia’, which focuses on fostering partnerships and people of different disciplines to highlight the cultural diversity that Indonesia has to offer the world. It is a programme that aims to empower, educate and celebrate.

Discover more information about the Powerful Indonesia Festival . Or reserve your place at one of the events by contacting: mia.falatehan@kempinski.com .

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan

+ 62 361 2092288

kempinski.com/bali