Embrace the spirit of Ramadan and celebrate the season of forgiveness with family and loved ones at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. The iconic Nusa Dua resort has prepared a series of enticing dining programmes including a chef’s collaboration at the revamped Ikan Restaurant.

The fantastic dining programmes at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali have been meticulously designed by the resort’s talented team to ensure guests experience a blessed Ramadan. One of the highlight programmes this Ramadan is an exciting collaboration between Ikan Restaurant’s very own Chef de Cuisine, Fajar Kurniawan, and food and beverage expert, Chef Mili Hendranto, owner of Mil’s Kitchen Yogyakarta.

Sound familiar? Chef Mili has gone on to do some of the most memorable kitchen takeovers across the archipelago. He’s also received various prestigious accolades including winning the Chef Challenge 2019, a culinary competition during the Yogyakarta Food and Hospitality Expo.

Now, Chef Mili continues paving his way to success, this time through his collaboration with Ikan Restaurant’s Chef Fajar. Throughout Ramadan until 23 April 2023, guests can enjoy the special Ramadan Iftar and Eid Mubarak promotion, offering special “Buka Puasa” or fast-breaking menu featuring dishes by the two talented chefs such as Octopus Mangut, Gulai Ikan Kakap, Beef Top Blade Tangkar, Bebek Rembang, and Coconut Skoteng.

The two chefs will then cook up a special dinner event entitled Ramadan Kolaborasa, taking place on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 at the beachfront restaurant. This inspiring collaboration will see both chefs work hand-in-hand to produce a five-course menu highlighting Indonesian delicacies such as Smoked Bebek Madura, Barramundi Tinorasak and US Short Ribs Curry Aceh.

Additionally, the resort’s new Executive Pastry Chef, Antonio Yang, will collaborate with a talented local baked goods company, RAIA, to create delicious treats with no preservatives and no artificial flavours. Perfect for gifts to your family and friends, these hampers will be available for purchase at the resort’s Lobby Lounge & Bar.

The resort also offers special stay rates starting from IDR 2,200,000++ per room per night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons. To make a reservation, please email reservation.00035@westin.com

For more information, please visit westinnusaduabali.com

Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali

ITDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771906

westinnusaduabali.com