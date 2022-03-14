Known to be on the cutting edge of experiences, be it in food and beverage, music and arts, and of course, in sustainable practices, Desa Potato Head is set to do the same in the world of wellness. Their new wellness programme, Sanctuary, aims to facilitate guests to find their flow state through the latest in healing and health practices that utilise light, vibrations, sound, breath and more.

Created in partnership with Pyramids of Chi in Ubud, Sanctuary is found inside Potato Head Studios and focuses on alternative forms of meditation aimed at awakening a higher level of consciousness. The first is Sistrum, an evolution of the classic sound healing that incorporates the addition of lights and vibration, developed by Pyramids of Chi. Inside a futuristic, Star Trek-like room, guests will lie on custom-made waterbeds augmented with built-in vibrational speakers and synchronised light frequency stimulation. The Sistrum technology aims to stimulate brainwave states by sending vibrations around and through the body. This experience is available Tuesday-Sunday.

Sanctuary also offers other scheduled programmes aimed at improving one’s very state of being. These include Sound Healing at the Sanctuary Sunset Space, where a tapestry of sounds sends your mind and body into a true state of calm and relaxation; Breathwork, where participants learn the practice of true breath, releasing emotional blockages in the body and self-induce total euphoria. This is elevated with an Ice Bath session by the beach.

These programmes are available on specific schedules at the all-new Sanctuary, offered on top of Desa Potato Head’s other wellness experiences.

Sanctuary at Desa Potato Head

Jalan Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak

+62 821 4522 4484

sanctuary-experience.com