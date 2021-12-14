This legendary Seminyak destination, the island’s pioneering beach club, invites you to an unforgettable New Years in Bali. KU DE TA, renowned for their epically entertaining events, are gearing up to say goodbye (and good riddance!) to 2021 and they’re doing it in style. With a luxurious Seafood dinner to an evening of dancing and DJs, this beachfront celebration is a perfect way to end the year.

On 31 December 2021 it’s a day of carefree indulgence, so begin your countdown evening by tucking into KU DE TA’s signature New Year’s Eve Seafood Dinner.

This delectable dining experience includes a range of seafood dishes prepared through different cuisines. Starting with hors d’oeuvres, Hamachi Nigiri, with a gooseberry compote, tare and furikake crumble; a bread course follows with a Tuna Tonnato. The amuse bouche, a Creamy Lobster Pumpkin Bisque and for appetisers, Yellow Fin Tuna Fillet Mignon. A refreshing entremets of Pineapple & Ginger Sorbet prepares for the main course of Confit Octopus, with sweetcorn risotto, charred broccoli, house made chorizo, Atlantic Salmon Roe, smoked pecorino. To finish, Almond Butter and Chocolate Parfait, with jaggery gelato, almond jaggery cake and cumin marshmallow. Now that’s quite a last supper of the year! The NYE Seafood Dinner is priced at IDR 850.000++/person (includes entrance and use of table).





After dinner, it’s time for a bit of revelry as the line-up of international DJ’s turn up the volume for some dances and celebrations under the stars! Could you ask for a more Bali new years eve than spending it under an open sky, by the lapping waves of Seminyak beach? You can be sure this legendary beach club will set the scene right, with decorations, music and atmosphere perfect for an epic countdown to 2022.

KU DE TA is offering minimum spend packages for daybeds and lounges for those coming in a group. Minimum spend applies from 4pm onwards.

Prices:

• VIP Daybed Package: IDR 6.000.000 minimum spend (incl. entrance and use of 1 daybed, 6 pax max)

• Exclusive Lounge package – IDR 3.000.000 minimum spend (incl. entrance and use of table, 4 pax max)

• Luxury Beach Lounge Package – IDR 3.000.000 minimum spend (incl. entrance and use of table, 4 pax max)

Don’t miss out on your chance to have a great end to 2021 with KU DE TA.

For tickets go to: https://www.townscript.com/e/kdtnye2021

Or contact reservations: https://wa.me/62361736969 | www.kudeta.com/events