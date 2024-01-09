Indulge in the exquisite world of yakiniku at Sumizen, the newest upscale Japanese dining destination that has recently opened at AYANA Bali, joining the resort’s eclectic culinary destinations as its 28th outlet.

Nestled within the expansive 7,800 sqm reserve alongside its sister restaurant, Honzen Bali , Sumizen is led by experienced Japanese chef, Executive Chef Takumi Kimura, who envisions redefining the yakiniku dining experience. As the latest addition to the Kawano Group’s portfolio, a renowned food and beverage company specialising in Japanese cuisine in Indonesia for over two decades, Sumizen promises a unique and sophisticated approach to grilled cuisine.

At Sumizen, the celebration of yakiniku takes on a distinctive approach, using unique variations of charcoal to infuse the region’s finest cuts with distinct flavours. Unlike traditional yakiniku establishments where diners cook raw ingredients on a table-embedded grill, Sumizen sets itself apart by having expert staff personally prepare dishes according to guests’ preferences. This showcases the restaurant’s culinary expertise and highlights the extraordinary quality of its ingredients.

Sumizen presents a unique offering of a Japanese-styled Korean barbecue experience by incorporating an opulent twist. The use of a binchō-tan-fuelled grill at each table enhances the dining experience, infusing every dish with a unique, smoky allure. Recognised in Japanese gastronomy for building flavours to perfection, the white charcoal seamlessly interweaves its role into every aspect of the experience, from the outstanding presentation to the meticulous rice preparation.

The menu at Sumizen features a selection of dry-aged meat, where impeccable cuts undergo a delicate ageing process to intensify natural umami notes, achieve a buttery texture, and deliver incomparable tenderness. Explore the Premium beef selections such as Japanese Kuroge Wagyu A5, Picanha Wagyu A5, Australian Wagyu MB 9+, and Wagyu Tenderloin MB 9+. The culinary offerings extend beyond grilled meats and seafood, offering a wide range of appetisers, salads, and noodle, soup and rice dishes.

The interiors of Sumizen have been tastefully and meticulously designed in simplicity yet exude true Japanese quiet luxury, featuring accents of dark wood and sand gardens with bamboo. For an intimate dining experience, settle into one of Sumizen’s eight private dining chambers, designed with inspiration from Japanese architectural finesse. Each room boasts a private balcony opening to an enchanting Japanese garden, accommodating up to four guests individually or combined into a larger space that can cater up to groups of 18.

Sumizen is open daily for lunch from 12pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 10pm.

Sumizen Bali

AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI – Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran,

+62 852 8003 8243

sumizen.bali@ayana.com

sumizenbali.com