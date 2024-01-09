Japanese cuisine enthusiasts will be delighted to learn about the relaunch of Honzen Bali, the authentic high-end Japanese restaurant on the expansive grounds of AYANA Bali.

Guided by the culinary expertise of Executive Chef Takumi Kimura, a seasoned culinary maestro with decades of experience at top Japanese hotels, Honzen Bali is dedicated to the art of traditional Japanese cuisine. The restaurant pays profound respect to the finest ingredients, utilising imported meats, seafood, and locally sourced produce.

The relaunch of Honzen Bali coincides with the opening of Sumizen Bali , another upscale Japanese dining destination located adjacent to it within the same reserve, marking it the resort’s 28th dining destination. Housed in a spacious new building, the two restaurants combine to form the largest Japanese restaurant in Bali. The structure integrates traditional Japanese architecture and design, enveloped by Zen gardens that transport guests to a serene rural Japanese countryside.

Main Dining Hall Private Dining Room

In the traditional ryokan (inn) style, each corner of Honzen Bali has been thoughtfully designed, incorporating light wooden accents and large windows that seamlessly connect the interior to the surrounding Zen garden. The Main Dining Hall accommodates 36 guests, while the Teppanyaki rooms seat 7 to 9 guests, and the Sushi Kimura room accommodates 11 guests. Additionally, the restaurant features private rooms designed in the Japanese hanare style, separated by small outdoor bridges.

Honzen Bali applies innovative culinary techniques to express seasonality in its creations. The menu features longstanding staples like tempura and sushi, diners will find fresh seasonal seafood and ingredients imported from Japan or locally sourced in Bali. Guests can indulge in the ultimate Japanese dining experience with Honzen Bali’s 13 to 15-course omakase menus, unveiling the creativity of Japanese dining culture and the mastery of Chef Takumi and his expert team.

The Tepanyaki Omakase offers a unique dining experience, featuring the chef’s captivating skills and interactive engagement with guests at the teppan table. Meanwhile, the Sushi Omakase offers a sublime dining experience by Chef Kimura, requiring a minimum of one day’s reservation in advance.

Chef Takumi Kimura

Honzen Bali provides an a la carte menu, featuring a diverse range of Japanese delights. The restaurant also pioneered the dry-ageing technique for select fish, revealing the authentic umami essence inherent in each seafood. The beverage menu offers a variety of cocktails, whisky, beers, wines, Japanese gin, and an extensive collection of Shochu and Sake.

Honzen Bali is open daily for lunch from 12pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 10pm.

Honzen Bali

AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI – Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran,

+62 821 4680 3156

honzen.bali@ayana.com

honzen.com