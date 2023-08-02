To residents of Bali and regular visitors to the island, the name Solemen Indonesia surely is one that many will recognise. Founded in 2011 by a group of dedicated and compassionate people, Solemen Indonesia has worked tirelessly to provide health and medical care to the poor and marginalised who otherwise struggle to get the help they desperately need.

Fast-forward to 2023, the organisation has undergone a name change – Yayasan SoleFamily Bali. As the team now provides care for over 800 families, they realised that their responsibility and desire to help did not stop at just the individual ‘SoleBuddies’. SoleFamily Bali wants to provide support, advice, health care, and a shoulder to lean on, to the entire family. For this reason, Solemen has embraced a new name that more accurately represents their identity and incredible reach all over Bali.

The team at SoleFamily Bali are currently busy preparing for a huge fundraiser event held at Hatten Wines in Sanur, set for 8 September 2023. In part, the event is organised to recognise all their generous supporters who help fund their work and keep the lights on; but to also raise funds to open their very first Outreach Centre in North Bali.

Many SoleFamilies live in remote locations where medical access is limited at best and travelling long distances to seek healthcare is not always possible. The Outreach team are on the road every day, supplying SoleFamilies with medication, food parcels, nutritional milk, and for some, the only company they will have all day. With over 800 families under their care, there simply aren’t enough hours in the day and days in the week. Hence, the new Outreach Centre will allow the sick and poor in remote locations to have better and easier access to the help they so urgently need.

Whether or not you are able to join the fundraiser on 8 September 2023 – by all accounts, a party to end all parties! – you can still be a part of the new Outreach Centre and support the SoleFamily team. For those wanting to support the cause, they can do so by doing the following:

Donated items such as clothes, kids’ toys, books, puzzles and homewares can be dropped at the Care & Recovery Centre at Jl. Raya Merdeka, Kuta.

You can also help by putting groceries in the SoleFamily food drive boxes ( see list of locations here ).

). Set up a regular donation for food parcels, milk and medications needed by the SoleBuddies.

Talk to your company about its CSR program and funding – perhaps a room at the new Outreach Centre will display your name!

Article was written by The Travellist team, in support of SoleFamily Bali.

Yayasan SoleFamily Bali

+62 811 3931 152

info@solefamily.org

solefamily.org