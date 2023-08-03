Nestled on a quiet coastline in South Kuta, the beachfront Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali boasts a serene haven ideal for vacationing families seeking a fun-filled stay with various exciting activities and kid-friendly facilities.

Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali currently has an enticing promotion on offer: ‘Extend A Night On Us’ (Stay 3 Nights, Pay 2 Nights) at the Suite Rooms. The promotion includes complimentary breakfast for up to 4 persons, while children stay and dine for free.

Tuck into the cosy ambience of the resort, set within three hectares of beautifully manicured tropical gardens where families can revel in fun and inspiring activities. From spending lazy days in the swimming pool, staying fit at the gym, enjoying the movie room or a competitive game of table tennis and billiards, while the kids can spend their time playing at the Rascal Kids Club.

Conveniently located 10 minutes away from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the resort boasts 193 contemporary guest rooms and suites, designed with sleek, clean and minimalist interiors with a tasteful Balinese touch. Each accommodation features a private balcony offering stunning views overlooking the mesmerising Indian Ocean or the verdant natural surroundings, complete with comfortable chaise lounges that provide ultimate comfort as you spend long hours basking in the cool island breeze.

Take advantage of the fantastic facilities of the resort including a day of pampering at the rejuvenating ocean-facing Tea Tree Spa or savour the tantalising offerings of the dining venues such as the Envy Restaurant and Bar, Palms Restaurant, Pool Bar and Flavaz.

Families looking to indulge a little more and experience the ultimate family getaway can upgrade to the resort’s four-bedroom villa, decked out with a private pool, a Jacuzzi, spacious gardens and VIP benefits and resort discounts.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 755 577 or email holidayinnresortbarunabali@ihg.com

