Chef Tamara Chavez

W Bali – Seminyak returns with another exciting dining collaboration at the resort’s signature beachfront restaurant, Starfish Bloo, as they welcome prolific Mexican Chef-Owner Tamara Chavez of Canchita Restaurant in Singapore.

Taking place from 23-25 February 2024, indulge your taste buds with the vibrant flavours of Chef Tamara Chavez’s authentic Peruvian cuisine. This collaboration marks an exquisite fusion of Latin American flavours in one of Bali’s most beloved culinary destinations.

Kicking things off on Friday, 23 February 2024, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, participate in the hands-on Chef Garden Activation experience, available exclusively for in-house and outside guests. The immersive activity invites guests to handpick fresh veggies and herbs from the W Bali – Seminyak’s chef’s garden, followed by sunset cocktails at the Ice Garden.

From 6.30pm onwards, revel in invigorating tropical cocktails and canapés featuring Chef Tamara’s inspired Latin American and Peruvian dishes crafted with ingredients sourced from the chef’s garden. The Garden Activation and sunset cocktails at the Ice Garden is priced at IDR 450,000++ per person.

On Saturday, 24 February 2024, from 5.30pm onwards, tantalise your palate with an array of flavours as the renowned chef serves up her meticulously designed menus prepared using the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Diners can expect a delightful 7-course menu showcasing innovative Peruvian cuisine specially crafted by Chef Tamara Chavez herself.

Priced at IDR 900,000++ per person, the 7-course Peruvian Dinner includes a welcome cocktail OR elevate your dining experience with the cocktail or wine pairing package for an extra IDR 500,000++ per person, including three cocktails and one wine selection.

Concluding the three-day collaboration, don’t miss out on a special edition of Starfish Bloo’s iconic Sunday Brunch on Sunday, 25 February 2024. From 12pm to 3.30pm, savour an indulgently sumptuous brunch experience as Chef Tamara presents her signature dishes at Starfish Bloo.

The special Sunday Brunch is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person (food only); IDR 1,720,000++ per person (food and alcoholic beverage package); and IDR 2,550,000++ per person (food, alcoholic beverage and champagne package).

With over 14 years of international culinary experience in her repertoire, the Mexican-born Tamara Chavez has emerged as a prominent champion of Latin American gastronomy and culture in Singapore. Having honed her skills in Peru at El Mercado under award-winning Chef Rafael Osterling, whose distinguished restaurant was ranked 19th in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, Chef Tamara seamlessly integrates her knowledge of Peru’s culinary legacy with the rich flavours of her home country.

Chef Tamara’s culinary venture in Singapore began in 2014, having assumed the role of Head Chef at TONO Cevicheria, Asia’s first Peruvian cevicheria, followed by OLA Cocina Del mar, a Spanish restaurant awarded a Michelin Plate for three consecutive years since 2017. Renowned for her outstanding contributions to Singapore’s dining scene, Chef Tamara was named a finalist for ‘Female Chef of the Year’ at the World Gourmet Awards in 2021 and 2022. Her passion for promoting Latin American gastronomy and culture has allowed her to showcase her culinary excellence globally, from Vietnam, Malaysia and Seychelles to South Korea.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 300 0106

reservations.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com