October is known internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support this global cause Jumeirah Bali is hosting two special events to help raise awareness. On top of that, these two events will also be raising funds for ‘Love Pink Indonesia’, a charitable organisation that focuses on the early detection of breast cancer across the country.

Both events will take place on Sunday, 22 October 2023, hosted at the opulent grounds of the five-star resort in Uluwatu. Starting at 6am with Walk in Pink, a meaningful 5km walk aimed at raising awareness through community action. Supporters will walk together in solidarity, all dressed in pink of course, as a way to draw attention to the cause.

Priced at IDR 150.000 per person for the registration, participants will receive an official event T-shirt, healthy refreshments and a sound healing session. 10% of the registration fee will be donated to Love Pink Indonesia.

Afterwards, Jumeirah Bali will host the Pink Sunday Brunch at the stunning Segaran Dining Terrace from 12pm to 4pm. Here guests are invited to enjoy a fabulous feast prepared by Executive Chef Vincent Leroux.

This special edition brunch will also host a silent auction aimed at raising more funds, as well as an inspiring talk by Samantha Barbara, founder of Love Pink Indonesia and breast cancer survivor; and her daughter, Chelsea Islan, a Indonesian actress and activist. Afterwards, guests can explore a wellness-focused bazaar held at the resort’s Maja Sunset Lounge. Brunch is priced at IDR 950.000++ per person.

As mentioned, proceeds raised during both events will be donated to Love Pink Indonesia, a non-profit organisation focused on socialising early detection practices, including educating women on self-breast examinations and providing clinical breast examinations. The organisation is operated by a community of survivors who work on a voluntary basis to support the vision and mission of Love Pink Indonesia.

To register for Walk in Pink, or book for the Pink Sunday Brunch, contact: +62 811 3891 1612 (WA) or jbareservations@jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu

+62 361 201 5000

jumeirah.com/bali