One of Ubud’s lesser-visited sites is Petulu Village, Gianyar, famous as the nesting site for thousands of white herons that flock to the area every evening in spectacular fashion. A unique sightseeing experience on the island



• About Petulu

• Tips for Seeing the Herons

• The Myth of Petulu Village

About Petulu Village

As you walk or drive around Bali, you are bound to see gently flapping wings flying in v-formation just above the tree canopy level; or in the paddy fields, birds stalking through the muddy waters looking for grubs as farmers plough for their next season. These birds are Bali’s ubiquitous white herons, locally known as kokokan, and are very much part of the rich tapestry that makes up the island’s natural scenes.

Just north of Ubud, around a 15-minute drive towards the popular Ceking Rice Terraces of Tegallallang, you’ll find a very special village by the name of Petulu. Desa Petulu is quaint and quiet and showcases the traditional layout of a Balinese village and also traditional Balinese homes. The villagers, as is common to the areas around Ubud, have long been skilful artisans, be it woodworkers or stone-carvers, though no doubt many of them today work in the tourism industry as well.

However, it isn’t these residents that make the village such an interesting destination — with no offence meant to them! Petulu is also home to a huge colony of white herons, or kokoan, who share the village streets and housing compounds with their human neighbours.







Like the people of Petulu, these herons are out and busy during the day, seen flying in formation in Bali’s skies or pecking for worms in the paddy fields all across the island. However, come dusk, there herons make their daily commute back to Petulu, returning to the little Ubud village en masse, filling the fiery sunset skies with a cloud of flapping silhouettes!

It is truly a spectacular moment when these birds return to Petulu. The birds flock here because of a specific tree found here, known locally as pohon bunut wot, a type of fig (ficus benjamina). This species of tree is found lining the main street that runs through the village centre; the herons are said to like these trees for the strength and flexibility of their branches, according to the local villagers. Thus, every evening the herons return in search for a place to rest for the night.

A study of the area in 2017 (published in Kompasiana) showed that Petulu Village was home to approximately 4,319 herons; with a total of 1,241 heron nests found in 144 trees.

Tips for Seeing the Herons

It’s best to arrive before sunset, at around 5pm, so that you can be there to witness the herons all flying in. By around 5.45pm many have already found a place to nest in the trees.

You can park on the north-side of the village, where there is a ticket booth next to a parking area. During the pandemic the ticket booth has been closed and no entry fee is requested. You can walk south down the road and in the middle of the village you will find a great viewing platform on the first floor above a community centre (a sign is shown in front of the centre). From here you can see the herons swarming in above the towering palm trees that backdrop a vista of farms and rice fields.







After all of the herons have swarmed in, you can really witness the full volume of their population as their white bodies paint dots between the branches of the bunut wot trees; watch them as they scramble for the best sleeping spot! You’ll also find a few herons on the street, having fallen from their nests.

Now, as you walk back to the parking area you can see the herons in the trees all through the village, great photo opportunities, but be careful as the path you take is at risk from projectiles from above! Yes, you may notice the sharp smell of ammonia and the stained roads, as the mass of herons relieve themselves of their droppings too… so, look up with caution!

The Myth of Petulu Village

It was the 25th of October, 1965, when all the villagers of Petulu held a big ceremony called Ngusa Benining, a ritual to purify their neighbourhood from all evil aspects. Later that same year, on the 7th of November, the villagers’ many prayers calling out for peace were at last answered by the arrival of thousands of white herons, an animal considered to be holy and blessed. Excitement filled the air when these birds descended from the sky; and as respectful and grateful as they always were, the villagers held Pemagpag, a ceremony to welcome the new inhabitants in their village. Since then, the herons have been occupying the trees in the village of Petulu and live harmoniously side by side with their human neighbours.

There is a belief that these herons are reincarnation of the thousands of Balinese who were slaughtered in a massacre during the Indonesian Communist Party regime in the 60s, when an anti-communist witch hunt swept over the nation. According to the villagers the myth is that these ‘souls of the slaughtered’ appeared in their village exactly one week after a failed attempted communist coup in September, 1965. No herons had been seen in Petulu before then, and the birds have been coming every afternoon since.

The herons only occupy the trees by the roadsides stretching from the village temples Desa Dan Puseh in the north to Agung Basukih in the south – around 400m long. Ever since their first appearance in the village, these herons have never built a nest in any areas behind the villagers’ home for it is believed that the back part of a house is meant for unclean facilities – such as toilets.

Just like their fellow humans, the herons of Petulu enjoy absolute liberty in wandering around the village area with no fear of being shot, disturbed or even flying very low and close to the grateful villagers. Watching the villagers share the road with the birds, even walking side by side at times, is a scene that no words or pictures can describe.