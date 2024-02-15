On 18 February 2024, enjoy a unique musical concert featuring the fusion of French composer and pianist, Laurent Couson, and Bali’s traditional gamelan. ‘When Bali Meets Paris’ takes place at the Plumeria Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian.

This upcoming performances marks the second French-Bali collaboration of its kind, after a successful concert three years ago. Once again international composer, pianist, and conductor Laurent Couson, will perform with one of Ubud’s leading gamelan troupes, Semara Ratih, who themselves have played over the world.

Laurent Couson has composed for several critically acclaimed soundtracks movies, musicals and has 20 albums under his name, with famous music creations like Requiem XIX or Electro Symphonic Project. The performance will see unique blend of genres, playing compositions created by Couson himself.

Each party will play separately and then together, the concert agenda is as follows:-

Cancer in 3 different parts: First part, piano solo ( Satie, Sibelius, composition of Laurent Couson)

2nd part Gamelan Semara Ratih, followed by a brief intermission;

3rd part Gamelan and Laurent Couson play together: compositions of Laurent Couson.

The musical concert begins at 7PM, t ickets can be purchased online here.