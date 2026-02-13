The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection Unite for World Cancer Day with Yayasan Anak Kanker Indonesia (YKAI).

The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, commemorated World Cancer Day on 4 February 2026 by welcoming children from Yayasan Kanker Anak Indonesia (YKAI). In the spirit of gotong royong, Indonesia’s philosophy of collective effort, they collaborated with The Sanur Special Economic Zone for Health and Wellness for a day of care, creativity, and connection.

Sixteen children living with diagnoses like osteosarcoma, brain cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and Langerhans cell histiocytosis took part in a series of interactive activities crafted to spark positive imagination. DIY tote bag painting and “Colours of Hope” bracelet-making sessions allowed each child to create personal keepsakes symbolising strength, courage, and optimism.

The programme was further enriched by the presence of Dr. Jan Christian, CHt, a medical doctor and hypnotherapist, who offered hypnotherapy sessions for the children and guidance for parents, highlighting the importance of mental wellbeing and healing beyond the physical during treatment.

As a gesture of solidarity, employees of The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel also made donations to YKAI, in the spirit of tangible support for the children and families continuing their treatment journeys.

“In every child battling cancer, there are parents who stand firmly beside them through fear, exhaustion, and hope. Parents are the real heroes, providing unwavering love and courage throughout this journey. Support from the community like this reminds families that they are not alone,” shared Hana Elisa Mandey of YKAI.

“As a growing region focused on health and wellness, we feel a responsibility to support and bring joy to children battling cancer and their families. Seeing the enthusiasm and smiles of the children at today’s event encourages us to continue presenting relevant initiatives that can boost their spirits and hope as they undergo treatment,” said Susy Napitupulu, Director of The Sanur.

“World Cancer Day reminds us that the journey against cancer is not only about treatment and cure, but also about prevention, education, and emotional support. As hospitality leaders within a health and wellness ecosystem, we believe in creating environments that support healing – physically, mentally, and emotionally – while continuing to advocate for awareness and early action,” added Ed Brea, General Manager of The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel.

Through initiatives for World Cancer Day and YKAI, The Meru Sanur, Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, and The Sanur reaffirm their dedication to building an empathetic, compassionate wellness ecosystem. When communities unite in gotong royong, hope grows stronger, and every shared smile becomes a step forward.

