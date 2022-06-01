Graciously located on a beachfront setting with direct access to the renowned Seminyak Beach, The Samaya Seminyak offers luxurious private villas and spa. Their tropical grounds and gardens have been a go-to destination for all kinds of guests, from honeymooning couples to vacationing families and large groups.

Recently awarded as the “Leading Beach Resort of Asia” and the “Leading Resort of Indonesia” by the World Travel Awards as well as the “Leading Beach Resort of Asia” by The World Luxury Hotel Awards, this villa resort is a well-established name. A name inspired by the Sanskrit word meaning meaning “coming together” or “I am with you”.

With the roaring waves of Seminyak beach at its doorstep, to the left and right of Samaya are some of the area’s favourite hotspots, like the legendary beach club, KUDETA, or the classic restaurant La Lucciola – both only a walk away. Going inland, The Samaya Seminyak’s backdoor takes you to the neighbourhood’s shopping centres, independent boutiques and of course some late-night enticements for those who want to explore Bali after-hours. Conveniently, the resort is only 25 minutes drive from the airport, a 10-minute drive to Canggu and a 15-minute drive to Legian.

Of course whilst what the surroundings and location are great factors to consider, what The Samaya Seminyak itself offers is what is the most crucial – and the resort does not disappoint.

The Lavish Modern Villas

Boasting an impressive collection of 52 private villas, the villas at The Samaya Seminyak have been thoughtfully designed to cater to all markets, from love-struck couples and honeymooners to vacationing families and large groups. The extravagant villas are each equipped with a private pool, a cosy lounging gazebo, an expansive outdoor living area and a luxe en-suite bathroom. The property spoils guests with the quintessential Samaya Experience, deeply rooted in warm traditional Balinese hospitality, assuring guests with ultimate privacy within the opulence of the contemporary designed compound.

The resort offers guests five types of villas that cater to guests’ preferences and needs. The One-Bedroom Royal Pavilion Villas present a spacious, ocean-view villa that is outfitted with an outdoor Jacuzzi, spa area, indoor and outdoor showers and an 11-metre lap pool with a garden gazebo. On the other hand, the beachside complex of the main resort houses the One-Bedroom Pool Villas, providing guests with a full-sized swimming pool, a large outdoor area enclosed by tropical gardens and classic yet chic interiors, elevated by modern comforts.

Offering another level of luxury guests can experience the Royal Courtyard complex, located opposite the main complex, a classic Balinese atmosphere spreads throughout the lush gardens of this area. The Royal Courtyard boasts selections of one- to three-bedroom villas with equally private luxury, modern amenities and facilities. In addition to the wide range of facilities such as a private lap pool, guests can also unwind at the lounge area featuring an expansive swimming pool with a spacious wooden deck at the centre of the complex.

It wouldn’t be a luxury property without a bespoke, round-the-clock butler service available for each villa ready to tend to guests’ needs. This includes an all-day breakfast that guests can enjoy in the comfort of their villas, gazebo, ocean deck or as a floating breakfast.

Dining with a View

Taking advantage of their prime beachfront location, The Samaya Seminyak’s signature restaurant and bar are the ultimate front-row seats to Seminyak’s ocean view. A laidback yet sophisticated dining venue, the Breeze Restaurant is where guests can revel in leisurely breakfast, relaxing afternoon teas and invigorating sunset cocktails. The restaurant is popular for its special “Megibung” menu, offering diners a seafood platter that includes Balinese rock lobster, scallops, prawns, catch of the day, squids, clams, steamed rice, seafood soup and a variety of homemade sambals.

The restaurant also provides a romantic dining experience called “The Heart Shaped Dinner”, offering a romantic dinner arrangement for those seeking to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries or planning to pop the question to that special someone.

When the weekend comes, Breeze offers guests to relax with their Sundown Chillout promotion, a one-hour free-flow of refreshments including cocktails and canapes, serenaded by music by a live DJ. Imagine sipping on refreshing cocktails as the cool ocean breeze blows against your cheeks as you listen to the calming sound of the waves and the golden panoramic view of the sunset in the distance. The perfect way to spend your weekend.

The Samaya Seminyak has implemented all of the standard protocols and regulations throughout its property, including adjusting its services, amenities and facilities to ensure guests experience a safe and comfortable stay. The resort has been granted the CHSE Certificated by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 731 149 or email info@thesamayabali.com

The Samaya Seminyak

Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak Beach, Bali

thesamayabali.com/seminyak