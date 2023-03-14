As the Balinese Hindus are preparing for the upcoming Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, the opulent The Stones – Legian, Bali welcomes you to experience a peaceful retreat in their comfortable accommodation on this most anticipated holy day of the year.

While the New Year is commonly celebrated with grand festivities and lively parties, the Hindu-majority island of Bali celebrates their own New Year in the total opposite way, where the whole island falls into complete silence and all activities come to a complete halt for 24 hours on the first day of the Saka calendar. This year, Nyepi falls on 22 March 2023 and The Stones – Legian, Bali invites you to immerse in total relaxation and serenity at the iconic Kuta resort.

Located in the heart of the iconic neighbourhood of Legian, the hotel welcomes guests to embrace the serenity of Nyepi in ultimate comfort and luxury with an enticing Nyepi package in the hotel’s spacious rooms, with views overlooking one of the biggest pools in the area.

The Stones – Legian, Bali’s Nyepi package offers room rates starting from IDR 1,239,670++ per night, from 21-23 March 2023, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons, a one-time lunch or dinner for two persons, and a 15% discount on spa treatments.

Moreover, guests can enjoy various activities during Nyepi Day including a relaxing day at Celestine Spa, staying in shape at Gaia Gym, enjoying fun playtime with the little ones at the Kids Club or unwinding and basking in the sun at the resort’s expansive swimming pool.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3005 888 or email reservations.stones@marriotthotels.com

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Legian

+62 361 300 5888 | +62 811 3860 465 (WA)

thestoneshotelbali.com