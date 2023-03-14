Every year, the Balinese celebrate Nyepi, the day of silence. It marks the start of a new Çaka Calendar year, this year falling on 22 March 2023. It is a day of self-reflection and meditation, where none on the island may work or even venture into the streets. With this 24-hour shutdown, the InterContinental Bali Resort invites you to enjoy Nyepi in Jimbaran amongst their landscaped gardens and beachfront setting.

As the 24-hour period of silence falls on 22 March, guests are invited to stay for 3 days and 2 nights in the luxury of the recently renovated InterContinental Bali Resort, where a host of dining and spa experiences await your own kind of Nyepi rejuvenation.

The resort’s Nyepi package offers stays from 21-23 March 2023, with rates starting from IDR 2,900,000 per room per night in the Classic Room. The package includes daily breakfast for two persons, a one-time lunch and one-time dinner on 22 March 2023, 20% off on Food & Beverage purchases (excluding minibar), and 25% off on all spa treatments.

Guests wanting a bit more luxury can upgrade their rooms: add an additional IDR 2,610,000 for the Club InterContinental Room OR IDR 3,335,000 for a Club Duplex Suite. Club InterContinental lounge benefits include complimentary light refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages, a la carte breakfast in the Lounge of buffet at Taman Gita Restaurant (6.30 AM to 10.30 AM), classic afternoon tea from 2 PM to 4 PM, exclusive access to the Club Serenity Pool at the resort*, a complimentary all-day non-alcoholic beverage from 7 AM to 8 PM at the Club Pool (the alternative Balinese Bath Pool is for families travelling with children), welcome amenities plus a selection of coffee capsules and premier TWG specialist tea), complimentary two pieces pressing service available per room per stay, and receive preferential seating when dining in the resort’s restaurants.

Of course, spending Nyepi at InterContinental Bali Resort is more than just a stay. The resort has prepared numerous experiences for those staying with them during the day of silence. On the eve of Nyepi, guests are welcome to join the highly anticipated Ogoh-Ogoh Parade in celebration of the day of silence on the shores of Jimbaran Bay.

The Nyepi package is available with a minimum 2-night stay with booking period available from now until 20 March 2023.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 701 888 or email icbali.reservation@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

icbali.reservation@ihg.com

bali.intercontinental.com