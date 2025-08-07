‘Ubud: Cinecurious’ is Titik Dua Ubud’s new audio-visual programme set to launch on Sunday, 17 August 2025, Indonesia’s Independence Day.

Perhaps most recognised for its avant-garde design, boutique hotel Titik Dua Ubud has built upon this reputation, successfully positioning itself as a destination for creativity, culture and the arts.

Playing host to numerous exhibitions – including the recent ‘Tropicality’ design exhibition by Indonesian architect Andra Matin, and the Ubud Open Studios’ Studio Showcase – the hotel has become a popular hub among art and culture enthusiasts, championing Indonesia’s contemporary creative industries.

Now, Titik Dua Ubud introduces a brand-new programme, one that puts Indonesia’s film industry, and indeed the visionaries working in this field, in the spotlight. ‘Ubud: Cinecurious’ is an ode to the late John Badalu, a revered Indonesian producer and film festival curator whose lifelong mission has been to uplift meaningful cinema, and connect Indonesian and Southeast Asian filmmakers to a global audience. John Badalu was working with the hotel before passing away, with Titik Dua now continuing the programme in his name.

Pesta Rakyat: The Inaugural Screening

The very first Ubud: Cinecurious screening will take place on a special launching event on Sunday, 17 August 2025, or Indonesia’s Day of Independence. The launching event, dubbed ‘Pesta Rakyat: Berkain & Bersinema ‘ (People’s Party: Textiles and Cinema) will be a one-day festival celebrating 80 years of Indonesian independence through film, art, food and music.

The event will feature an exclusive, invitation-only screening of the internationally acclaimed film Before, Now & Then (Nana), by visionary director Kamila Andini. The film, celebrated at festivals from Berlin to the Asia Pacific, serves as a powerful medium to explore the meaning of freedom for Indonesian women, 80 years after independence.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with two of Indonesia’s leading female voices in the arts, Vida Sylvia, the film’s Citra Award-winning Art Director; and Ayu Anantha Putri, a multidisciplinary artist and advocate for women’s empowerment through traditional Balinese arts.

From 3pm onwards, the Pesta Rakyat festival will open to the public, with guests encouraged to wear kain (Indonesian textile) on the day. Celebrations and attractions include:

• Pasar Rakyat by Sore Sore: A local market with classic Indonesian food and artisanal crafts, with a special cocktail, Mega Mendung by Palapa Drinks, available at the pop-up bar.

• Lomba 17an by Bagasi: Traditional Independence Day games for all to enjoy.

• Live Music: A soulful DJ set by Monty Hasan & Erin Saab of Bebop Collective.

• Workshop Berkain with Manikan: A limited-capacity paid workshop on the art of kain wrapping. (IDR 150,000 – Register here: bit.ly/Pesta-Rakyat-Berkain )

“We envision Pesta Rakyat as a celebration that is both rooted in Indonesian tradition and forward-looking,” shares Fonny Makatita, General Manager at Titik Dua. “By launching Ubud: Cinecurious on Independence Day, we’re not just celebrating our nation’s history, but also the powerful, independent voices like John Badalu and Kamila Andini who shape its future.”

Free Entry

Time: 3pm – 10pm

Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025

Follow @ubudcinecurious to stay up to date on the programme

Titik Dua Ubud

Jl. Cok Rai Pudak No.48, Peliatan, Ubud

+62 811 3960 3939 | @titikduaubud

titikdua.id