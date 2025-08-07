Ubud-Cinecurious-Titik-Dua-3

‘Ubud: Cinecurious’ is Titik Dua Ubud’s new audio-visual programme set to launch on Sunday, 17 August 2025, Indonesia’s Independence Day.

Perhaps most recognised for its avant-garde design, boutique hotel Titik Dua Ubud has built upon this reputation, successfully positioning itself as a destination for creativity, culture and the arts.

Playing host to numerous exhibitions – including the recent ‘Tropicality’ design exhibition by Indonesian architect Andra Matin, and the Ubud Open Studios’ Studio Showcase – the hotel has become a popular hub among art and culture enthusiasts, championing Indonesia’s contemporary creative industries.

Now, Titik Dua Ubud introduces a brand-new programme, one that puts Indonesia’s film industry, and indeed the visionaries working in this field, in the spotlight. ‘Ubud: Cinecurious’ is an ode to the late John Badalu, a revered Indonesian producer and film festival curator whose lifelong mission has been to uplift meaningful cinema, and connect Indonesian and Southeast Asian filmmakers to a global audience. John Badalu was working with the hotel before passing away, with Titik Dua now continuing the programme in his name.

Pesta Rakyat: The Inaugural Screening

The very first Ubud: Cinecurious screening will take place on a special launching event on Sunday, 17 August 2025, or Indonesia’s Day of Independence. The launching event, dubbed ‘Pesta Rakyat: Berkain & Bersinema ‘ (People’s Party: Textiles and Cinema) will be a one-day festival celebrating 80 years of Indonesian independence through film, art, food and music.

The event will feature an exclusive, invitation-only screening of the internationally acclaimed film Before, Now & Then (Nana), by visionary director Kamila Andini. The film, celebrated at festivals from Berlin to the Asia Pacific, serves as a powerful medium to explore the meaning of freedom for Indonesian women, 80 years after independence.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with two of Indonesia’s leading female voices in the arts, Vida Sylvia, the film’s Citra Award-winning Art Director; and Ayu Anantha Putri, a multidisciplinary artist and advocate for women’s empowerment through traditional Balinese arts.

Ubud-Cinecurious-Titik-Dua-3
Ubud-Cinecurious-Titik-Dua-3

From 3pm onwards, the Pesta Rakyat festival will open to the public, with guests encouraged to wear kain (Indonesian textile) on the day. Celebrations and attractions include:

Pasar Rakyat by Sore Sore: A local market with classic Indonesian food and artisanal crafts, with a special cocktail, Mega Mendung by Palapa Drinks, available at the pop-up bar.
Lomba 17an by Bagasi: Traditional Independence Day games for all to enjoy.
Live Music: A soulful DJ set by Monty Hasan & Erin Saab of Bebop Collective.
Workshop Berkain with Manikan: A limited-capacity paid workshop on the art of kain wrapping. (IDR 150,000 – Register here: bit.ly/Pesta-Rakyat-Berkain)

“We envision Pesta Rakyat as a celebration that is both rooted in Indonesian tradition and forward-looking,” shares Fonny Makatita, General Manager at Titik Dua. “By launching Ubud: Cinecurious on Independence Day, we’re not just celebrating our nation’s history, but also the powerful, independent voices like John Badalu and Kamila Andini who shape its future.”

Free Entry
Time: 3pm – 10pm
Date: Sunday, 17 August 2025
Follow @ubudcinecurious to stay up to date on the programme

Titik Dua Ubud
Jl. Cok Rai Pudak No.48, Peliatan, Ubud
+62 811 3960 3939 | @titikduaubud
titikdua.id

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Bali Best Adventures 1

Embark on Aquatic Escapades and Island Explorations of East Bali with Bali Best Adventures

Fairfield Savor & Stay 1

Embark on a Flavourful Getaway with Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian’s Savor & Stay Offer

Jumeirah-Bali-Two-Bedroom-Ocean-Villa-Aerial-1

Coastal Elegance Redefined at Jumeirah Bali’s Oceanfront Hideaway

Overall area drone shot

SIKI MATSURI: SIKI Marks 1st Anniversary with a Month of Flavours, Culture, and Celebration

Paparempa-Website-3

Paparempa Presents Sizzle & Swing Wednesdays and Friday Barbecues