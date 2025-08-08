Discover East Bali: Amed Snorkelling Tour with Best Bali Adventures

If you’re an adventurous traveller seeking to escape the busyness of Bali’s tourist-heavy areas, head east to uncover the coastal charm and natural wonders of East Bali with tailored services and curated experiences from the locally operated tour company, Best Bali Adventures.

Blessed with a wealth of scenic destinations, East Bali offers an idyllic retreat for those yearning to discover a quieter, more pristine, and authentic side of the island. To make the most of your East Bali journey, Best Bali Adventures’ Amed Snorkelling Tour invites you to explore the coral-rich coast, combining breathtaking scenery, cultural connections, and aquatic wonders in one unforgettable day.

Your Amed Snorkelling Tour begins with a private car and driver ready to pick you up, followed by a scenic drive to the serene village of Amed in Karangasem – famed for its black sand beaches, vibrant marine life, and laidback atmosphere. Upon arrival, you’ll enjoy a relaxed beachfront breakfast at Vienna Beach Restaurant before diving into the calm, crystal-clear waters of Lipah Beach for your first snorkelling session.

The adventure continues at Jemeluk Bay, one of Bali’s most celebrated snorkelling and diving spots, renowned for its thriving and diverse marine ecosystem. Here, colourful reefs lie just offshore, and you’ll savour a traditional Balinese lunch with sweeping views of the coastline.

As a Bali-based community passionate about meaningful local travel, Best Bali Adventures offers more than just this great tour. From watersports like jet skiing, banana boating, and rafting, to nature escapes among rice terraces and waterfalls, to cultural journeys featuring silver-making, cooking classes, and temple visits – there’s something for every kind of traveller.

Whether you’re planning a budget-friendly day trip, seeking a hassle-free all-inclusive package, or dreaming of a completely bespoke itinerary, Best Bali Adventures offers flexible options: single activities (with or without a driver), private driver hire only, or fully customised experiences. Every trip is crafted with local insight, smooth coordination, and a warm personal touch.

Pack your bags and explore Bali with heart, intention, and memorable moments – only with Best Bali Adventures.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 1000 5022 or visit bestbaliadventures.com

