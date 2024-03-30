As much as its coastlines, Bali’s verdant and rugged interiors have become sought after destinations, where gorgeous river valleys and waterfalls are found deep within the island’s natural forests. Expertly guiding visitors into the heart of Bali is Ubud Waterfall Tours, inviting people on a real adventure to most iconic waterfalls around the cultural capital of Ubud.

Hosted by guides from the Ubud area, offering real local insight, a day with Ubud Waterfall Tours is a discovery beyond just waterfalls. As they say, the journey is itself the destination and so upon one’s trip to each waterfall guests are brought into the heart of rural and real Bali.

During the 4-hour tour, you’ll ride on the bespoke Ubud Waterfall Tours’ open-air buggy, which winds through local villages and rice fields as it brings you directly to three of Ubud’s best waterfalls. Along the way, the English-speaking guides share about Balinese culture and life, enriching the day’s wanders with local knowledge. The tour ends with a delicious lunch overlooking yet another Ubud waterfall before taking you back home.

The guides make everything easy for you: they will provide you with refreshments, show you all the best places for waterfall photos and help you take photos using high quality cameras. Best of all, Ubud Waterfall Tours looks after all of the finicky details, from entrance fees, pick-up and drop-off services and even provides towels.

This leaves guests to simply enjoy their day, hassle-free, to stroll through the forests, leap into plunge pools and enjoy cooling swims in fresh mountain river waters.

Previous guests have said it was “the best thing I did in Ubud,” a testament to great service provided by Ubud Waterfall Tours. The tours begin at 10am and last between 3.5 – 4 hours; this is an open group of maximum 8 guests with private tours available for those booking a minimum of 6 guests.

Find Out More:

Jl. Tirta Tawar, Ubud, Bali, 80571

+62-822-3664-2076

@ubudwaterfall tours

ubudwaterfalltours.com