ULTRA Beach Bali, one of the biggest annual music festivals is set to make its return in 2023! This year, the highly anticipated event will take place high on the perch of the Jimbaran lifestyle and leisure destination, Locca Sea House.

ULTRA Beach, the tropical waterfront festival concept by the globally renowned ULTRA Worldwide brand returns for its fifth edition on the Island of the Gods. Taking over Locca Sea House, the two-day festival will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, 20 & 21 September 2023.

ULTRA Beach Bali 2023

ULTRA Beach Bali 2023 has announced its star-studded lineup of international headliners including Grammy Award-winning hitmaker, Zedd; the melodic house music maestro, Gryffin; platinum-selling Norwegian producer, Alan Walker; Jonas Blue and Sam Feldt’s electrifying collaborative project, Endless Summer; and prolific Dutch producer duo, W&W.

The festival will also feature supporting acts including Juno Award-winning Canadian DJ/Producer, Frank Walker; along with the stadium-smashing ULTRA Worldwide Veteran, DJ Mykris. Regional supporting talents include BULLO, DNA, EMOSI, JESSE, Junior, Lenn, N/A, Syndromatic, and Winky Wiryawan.

RESISTANCE Bali 2023

Meanwhile, the iconic underground RESISTANCE party will also take place at Locca Sea House. Avid fans of hard-hitting house and techno beats can dance the night away during the two-day RESISTANCE festival on Sunday & Monday, 24 & 25 September 2023.

RESISTANCE Bali 2023 will feature house and techno’s finest talents with a roster headlined by legendary British duo, Sasha & John Digweed; Grammy Award-winning Iranian-American DJ/producer, Dubfire; ground-breaking Italian producer, DJ and label-head, Ilario Alicante; and melodic techno titan, Massano. These house and techno superstars will be supported by Maxim Lancy, Rafa Barrios, Naro, Kaiser Waldon, Papü, and Remy Irwan.

Tickets & Packages

This year, ULTRA Beach Bali and RESISTANCE Bali teamed up with Trip.com as their official travel partner, offering special hotel and ticketing packages. Through Trip.com, festival-goers can purchase limited-edition Terrace Package tickets, which presents guests with perks including a 2-day ticket to the festival, a selection of local hotels for accommodation, expedited VIP festival entry lines, expedited bar queues, a private viewing area, and 2 drinks per day. For Terrace tickets and Hotel packages with Trip.com, click here!

Tickets are now on sale! Standard prices for 2-day ULTRA Bali Tickets are currently priced at US$ 66 and RESISTANCE Bali tickets are priced at US$ 33. Click here to get your tickets!

at Locca Sea House

Jl. Jimbaran Hijau Segara, Tegal Wangi, Jimbaran

ultrabali.com/tickets/2023/