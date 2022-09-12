Negroni Week was launched back in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine in celebration of one of the world’s most beloved cocktails, as a means to raise money for charitable causes around the world. Since then, Negroni Week has expanded from around 120 participating venues to now thousands of venues worldwide. This special initiative has managed to raise over $3 million for charitable organisations to date.

As the indisputable go-to libation to cocktail connoisseurs around the island, Negroni Week is always something to look forward to each year, and here we share several venues to get your dose of Negroni in celebration of 10 years of Negroni Week, held across the island from 12-18 September 2022.

SEMINYAK – KUTA – CANGGU – NUSA DUA – JIMBARAN – UBUD

SEMINYAK

SugarSand at Hotel Indigo Seminyak Beach Bali Celebrate Negroni Week at Seminyak’s lively beachfront restaurant and bar, SugarSand, where they invite you to sip on a twisted or classic Negroni, neighbourhood style with three options, including the Classic Negroni, The Goldfinger and Papa Jack, each priced at IDR 145,000++/glass. hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com | +62 813 5369 5640

Woobar at W Bali – Seminyak From 12-18 September 2022, head over to Seminyak’s vibrant Woobar at W Bali – Seminyak to indulge in their special Negroni offerings. Woobar has concocted two Negroni options with the Coconut Negroni (Campari, Cinzano Rosso, 1800 coconut tequila) and the classic Negroni (Campari, Cinzano Rosso, gin), each priced at IDR 145,000++/glass. Woobar is also hosting a special edition of Mixologist in Action (MIA) event featuring Yudick Bakerz, Campari & Bacardi Martini Brand Specialist, on Friday, 16 September 2022, from 5pm to 8pm. bf.wbali@whotels.com | +62 817 0015 808

KU DE TA As one of Bali’s most renowned beach clubs and restaurants, KU DE TA is a well-regarded institution to many residents and visitors of the island. And Negroni Week just adds another reason to make a visit to this long-standing establishment. KU DE TA has crafted their unique take on the Negroni with Ragazza Negroni, a mix of Gin, Campari, Cinzano Roso and KDT coconut foam. Priced at IDR 125,000++/glass. @kudetabali | reservations@kudeta.com | +62 361 736 969

Raja’s Bali Quietly hidden from plain sight on the streets of Petitenget, Raja’s Bali is an idyllic destination for late-night aperitifs and quality conversations. From 13-17 September 2022, the charming speakeasy bar is celebrating Negroni Week with a series of innovative spins on the iconic cocktail. Enjoy the Classic Negroni (Gin, Sweet Vermouth, Campari and Orange Peel), Terra Roja (Reposado, Sweet Vermouth, Campari, Cold Brew Coffee, Agave Syrup), Stiletta (Silver Tequila, Sweet Vermouth, Star Anise Infused Campari and Orange Peel) and Chaigroni (Classic Negroni infused with Spiced Chai Masala). @rajasbali

KUTA

Kuta Social Club at Mamaka by Ovolo Kuta’s latest premier rooftop beach club joins in on Negroni Week celebrations with unique twists on the classic cocktail. With the help of Tanamera Coffee, they have taken the beloved Negroni recipe and added a boost to create ‘The Decadent Coconut’, topped with Campari-infused cacao nibs. Enjoy three of their Negroni offerings including the classic Negroni, Nusa Negroni (Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Pineapple Juice, Orgeat Syrup) and The Decadent Coconut (Gin, Cacao Nib Infused Campari, Coffee Infused Rosso Vermouth), each priced at IDR 150,000 nett/glass. $1 from every purchase will be donated to support the Slow Food Foundation. @kutasocialclub | +62 811 3821 3232

CANGGU

Milano Restaurant & Bar If there’s one venue that knows how to concoct impeccable Negroni, it’s Milano. This Italian eatery and cocktail bar is celebrating Negroni Week from 12-18 September 2022. Offering five Negroni variations, enjoy the likes of the Classic priced IDR 120,000; Coffee (Coffee infused Campari, Cinzano Rosso, vodka) priced IDR 120,000; Make Me Corn (Campari, grilled corn infused Cinzano Rosso) priced IDR 130,000; Mezcal (Campari, Cinzano Rosso, Montelobos espadin) priced IDR 150,000; and Asian Italian (Campari, Cinzano Rosso, coconut tequila, pandan cordial, orange bitter) priced IDR 160,000. A portion of the sales will be donated Slow Food Foundation through Campari. @milanocanggu | +62 813 3797 2998

NUSA DUA

King Cole Bar at The St. Regis Bali Resort Raise your glass and toast to Negroni Week at The St. Regis Bali Resort’s swanky King Cole Bar. From 12-18 September 2022, indulge in their special Negroni concoctions including Nusantara Negroni (Dry Gin, Campari, Nusantara Cold Brew), Classic Negroni (Dry Gin, Campari, Cinzano), T’Negroni (Dry Gin, Campari, Chamomile-infused Sweet Vermouth) and Elderflower Negroni (Dry Gin, Campari, Elderflower Liqueur). Each is priced at IDR 210,000 nett per cocktail. stregisbali.com | +62 361 300 6796

R Bar at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort participates in this year’s Negroni Week at the resort’s R Bar, where they’ve curated four delectably crafted selections of Negroni. From 11am to 12am, revel in the classic Negroni, Shiitake Negroni (Burned Shiitake Infused Gin, Campari, Cinzano Rosso), Bali Negroni (Brem Bali, Bali Grape Infused Gin, Campari, Cinzano Rosso), and Torch Ginger Negroni (Gin, Torch Ginger Flower Infused Campari, Cinzano Rosso), all priced at IDR 110,000++/glass. @renhotelnusadua | +62 811 3820 5490

The Lobby Bar & Lounge and VELADA at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Head over to the upscale Nusa Dua neighbourhood for Negroni Week, where the iconic The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali celebrates the equally iconic week with their signature Negroni for only IDR 100,000++/glass. Available from 12-18 September 2022, from 5pm to 10pm at the Lobby Bar & Lounge and from 5pm to 12am at VELADA. dining.bali@westin.com | +62 361 771 906

JIMBARAN

Sundara at Four Seasons Jimbaran Bay From 12-25 September 2022, Four Seasons at Jimbaran Bay commemorates the 10th year of Negroni Week by presenting Poured by Four Seasons, an extended celebration of the world’s favourite cocktail. Indulge in their special creations of Negronis with Bali twists, along with recipes from Four Seasons Bars across Asia. Available at Sundara, the Negroni Week menu is available daily from 11am to 10pm, with a 2-for1 special from 5pm to 9pm and live music every Friday and Saturday. linktr.ee/FSRBali

UBUD

Apéritif Bar ApéritifBar is its own little world, a sophisticated venue of dark woods and plush leather sofas, with a grand piano and snooker table adding to the already handsome ambience. Outside, an open deck looks out to an Ubud river valley — the Bali touch. To celebrate Negroni Week, this stylish bar is offering three special creations, the Golden Monkey (Appleton Special Fatwash banana & Coffee Butter, Sherry Blend Infused Saffron and Campari), Negroni Flip (Blended Malt Infused Coffee, Fortified Wine, Campari, Smoked Coconut Cream, Pandan Syrup, Whole Egg and Black salt) and Jack & Rose (Salted Campari, Jackfruit Infused Sweet Vermouth, Rose Water and Prosecco). @aperitifbali | +62 361 908 2777

Jati Bar at Four Seasons Sayan From 12-25 September 2022, Four Seasons Sayan commemorates the 10th year of Negroni Week by presenting Poured by Four Seasons, an extended celebration of the world’s favourite cocktail. Indulge in their special creations of Negronis with Bali twists, along with recipes from Four Seasons Bars across Asia. Available at Jati Bar, the Negroni Week menu is available daily from 12pm to midnight, with complimentary canapés with the first order. linktr.ee/FSRBali