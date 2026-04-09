Vivre Catering is a Bali-based culinary service known for delivering high-quality food and refined hospitality across a wide range of events.

Vivre Catering is a Bali-based culinary service known for delivering high-quality food and refined hospitality across a wide range of events. With a focus on consistency, presentation and flavour, it has become a trusted choice for both private and corporate clients seeking quality dining experiences.

At its core is a commitment to fresh ingredients and well-executed menus. Blending local influences with modern techniques, Vivre Catering presents a versatile selection of dishes – from Indonesian favourites to international cuisine – designed to suit diverse tastes and dietary needs.

Defined by its attention to detail and reliability, Vivre Catering continues to grow within Bali’s dynamic hospitality scene as "Bali's Leading Catering Company", bringing people together through approachable and memorable food.

Each event is approached with a perspective tailored to every client. Whether catering for private meetups, corporate functions, or big celebrations, the team works closely to ensure every detail aligns with the overall vision. Menu planning, presentation and service remains precise and considered.

Beyond the menu, a strong focus is put on the overall dining experience. Attention is given not only to flavour, but also to how each dish is presented and served, ensuring a cohesive atmosphere that complements the polished occasion.

Defined by its attention to detail and reliability, Vivre Catering continues to grow within Bali’s dynamic hospitality scene as “Bali’s Leading Catering Company”, bringing people together through approachable and memorable food.

Vivre Catering is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id.

Vivre Catering
Jl. Pratama, Benoa
+62361776555
vivrecatering.com
@vivrebali

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

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