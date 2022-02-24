As Bali welcomes back international travellers with the reopening of direct international flights, it’s time to start planning your trip to the island of the Gods. Think of the sunny weather, pristine beaches, majestic mountains and the exotic beauty of the island now finally within your reach. With the launch of the #WarmUpVacation programme by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia, The Stones – Legian, Bali, has been chosen as a designated quarantine hotel and is ready to accommodate foreign travellers with ultimate comfort during the quarantine period.

As government regulations still require vaccinated foreign travellers to undergo mandatory quarantine upon their arrival to Bali, The Stones – Legian, Bali welcomes guests to immerse in total comfort and luxury with their Warm-Up Vacation programme. Indulge in tropical living imbued with warm Balinese hospitality at this five-star accommodation, which is in line with the Marriott Autograph Collection’s brand identity of ‘Exactly Like Nothing Else’.

Expect a tailored quarantine experience in style, with packages offering stays in the Deluxe Pool View Room or the Deluxe Suite, all equipped with a private balcony overlooking one of the most expansive pools in the Legian area. Each room features a bathtub on the balcony where guests can unwind and relax after a long journey as they sip on a glass of bubbly and feast their eyes upon the tropical scenery.

The packages are made to be especially hassle-free, inclusive of 3x daily meals, PCR tests, mandatory government insurance, airport transfer, laundry service, and many more. Additionally, travellers can also bundle the package with a Visit Visa B211A with an official third-party vendor appointed by the hotel.

The Warm-Up Vacation offers the following packages:

DELUXE POOL VIEW

For 2 nights/ 3 days quarantine:

Valid for travellers with 3x COVID-19 Vaccination (Proof of verifiable vaccine certificate required).

(1) IDR 5,250,000++ (single occupancy)

(2) IDR 7,550,000++ (double occupancy)

(3) IDR 11,150,000++ (triple occupancy)

For 4 nights/ 5 days quarantine:

Valid for travellers with 2x COVID-19 Vaccination (Proof of verifiable vaccine certificate required).

(1) IDR 8,650,000++ (single occupancy)

(2) IDR 11,850,000++ (double occupancy)

(3) IDR 17,650,000++ (triple occupancy)

DELUXE SUITE

For 2 nights/ 3 days quarantine:

Valid for travellers with 3x COVID-19 Vaccination (Proof of verifiable vaccine certificate required).

(1) IDR 6,750,000++ (single occupancy)

(2) IDR 9,050,000++ (double occupancy)

(3) IDR 12,650,000++ (triple occupancy)

For 4 nights/ 5 days quarantine:

Valid for travellers with 2x COVID-19 Vaccination (Proof of verifiable vaccine certificate required).

(1) IDR 10,150,000++ (single occupancy)

(2) IDR 13,350,000++ (double occupancy)

(3) IDR 19,150,000++ (triple occupancy)

For more information or reservations, please contact through WhatsApp at +628113860465 or email reservations.stones@marriotthotels.com. To book directly through their website, click here and input promo code: NCL

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Banjar Legian, Legian

+62 361 300 5888

thestoneshotelsbali.com