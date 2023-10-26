It’s never too early to book your year-end getaway, and Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort invites you and family to take advantage of their latest offer including stays and meals to make the most of your festive season escape.

Situated across from the famous Kuta Beach, the five-star resort is the ultimate family and lifestyle escape. Featuring a rooftop infinity pool, plus a kid’s and children’s pool; the luxurious Shine Spa as well as Sheraton Fitness facilities, Sheraton Bali Kuta caters to everyone’s holiday needs.

Of course, the dining experiences are what really shine, with their Sundowner Rooftop inviting for sunset drinks, the all-day-dining Daily Social, home to the ‘Sunday Social Brunch’ and Bene Italian Kitchen. Spoiled for choice, the resort is adjoined to Beachwalk Mall, featuring luxury shops, cinema and more to explore.

Year-end Holiday Deal

Catered for families, the resort’s ‘Year-end Holiday Deal’ provides a special stay offer where guests can also enjoy their ‘Kuta Wonderland’ theme to celebrate the festive season.

Throughout December the resort will be hosting a range of Festive experiences, including Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch, New Year’s Eve Dinner and huge Countdown Party. Plus, celebrate the first day of 2024 with a Recovery Brunch at Daily Social

The promotion includes:

• Daily Breakfast for 2 Adults and 2 Children (under 12 years old)

• One-time 3-course dinner at Bene Italian Kitchen for 2 persons

Rates start from IDR 2.500.000++ per room per night.

Select from among 196 hotel rooms or suites featuring the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience, all rooms offer private balconies – many with Indian Ocean views.

The ‘Year-end Holiday Deal’ is available with a minimum of 3-night stay and is valid for stay dates between 15 December 2023 to 15 January 2024. So whether you’re looking to end your year on a high note, or start the new year with a relaxing getaway, the choice is yours.

This stay deal can be booked online here , or use the booking code HOL (only available when you book direct through marriott.com .

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta

+62 361 846 5555 | reservations.balikuta@sheraton.com

sheratonbalikutaresort.com