SugarSand, the vibrant beachfront eatery that has been a beloved Seminyak destination since its inception in 2018, has recently undergone a remarkable conceptual transformation. Under the helm of the new head chef, Syamsul Rizal, the venue now offers an exhilarating dining experience that still carries the same suave atmosphere but with new bites and fresh imbibes. This is SugarSand re-mastered!

Nestled along Seminyak’s golden coastline, renowned for its spellbinding ocean views, SugarSand invites guests into a world of enchantment and indulgence. Chef Syamsul Rizal , armed with his vast culinary expertise from his experiences across the globe, has crafted an entirely new lunch, dinner, and cocktail menu that promises to tantalise guests’ taste buds.

Prepare to be captivated by the spirit of a Japanese neighbourhood eatery that seamlessly combines modern Japanese cuisine with the iconic Izakaya style, brought to life by SugarSand’s ‘rebirth’. From the moment you step foot in this popular establishment, the cosy and warm ambience will make you feel right at home. Choose to unwind on the daybeds by the infinity pool, get comfortable in the communal seating area on the first floor, or bask in the awe-inspiring ocean vista from the alfresco second-floor deck and indoor dining space. No matter where you settle, you’ll have the opportunity to savour the extraordinary new culinary offerings from day through to night.

SugarSand’s new menu is a celebration of fine food and drinks, music and culture. The Japanese daytime delicacies are a treat for the senses. Indulge in must-try starters like the delicious Wagyu Gyoza, the tantalising Tacos 3 Ways, and the flavourful Glazed Chicken, while the Maki Rolls offer a delightful selection for sushi lovers. If comfort food is your guilty pleasure, don’t miss the Wagyu Beef Burger, Chicken Katsu Sandwich, and the irresistible Wagyu Sando. For those seeking a heartier bite, the menu boasts tempting options such as the US Prime Grain Fed Sirloin, the savoury Yakisoba, the Stanbroke 100 Days Grain Fed Rib Eye, and the succulent King Prawn.

As the sun sets on the horizon, SugarSand transforms into an inviting Izakaya concept, serving up an eclectic array of Japanese cuisine. Begin your evening with delectable options such as the Prawn Cod Gyoza, Crispy Beef, Char Grilled Asparagus, and Prawn Tempura. If you’re craving some sushi, choose from the Sushi Specials including the exquisite Tuna Tataki or the fiery Spicy Tuna.

The new dinner menu showcases signature dishes not to be missed such as the refreshing Wakame Salad, Gindara Miso, the mouth-watering Kiwami Wagyu Bollar Blade, and the luxurious US Prime T Bone 1kg. For a sweet ending to wrap up your meal, cleanse your palate with the Matcha Sundae, Yuzu Cheese Tart, Fresh Berries Short Cake or Sakanti Choco Mille-Feuille.

To complement the refined culinary offerings, SugarSand presents an impressive selection of thirst-quenching cocktails. Led by Head Mixologist, Dewa Ari, the innovative liquid artisans have curated libations, putting a Japanese twist onto classic cocktails. For example, the Ume-Groni, a classic Negroni with the addition of plum wine; or Umai Sour, a whisky favourite featuring yuzu liqueur and matcha ginger. SugarSand’s original signature cocktails such as Yin & Yang, Lychee Julep, Strawberry Spritz, and Kiwi Cooler are still on the menu. And let’s not forget their famed Slow Cooked Infused G&Ts, featuring invigorating combinations like Red Apple + Cinnamon, Lemongrass + Lemon and Cucumber + Shiso.

Whether you seek a lazy day lounging by the pool with delectable bites and tipples, a cosy dining experience chuck-full of exquisite dishes, or a sunset cocktail soirée, SugarSand offers the perfect beachfront setting. As you revel in the refined food and drinks, immerse yourself in the curated chill island tunes by the in-house DJs. This idyllic haven invites you to socialise, mingle, and celebrate life’s finest pleasures in an atmosphere that is truly unmatched.

SugarSand

Jl. Double Six, Seminyak

+62 813 5369 5640 | @sugarsand.bali

seminyak.hotelindigo.com