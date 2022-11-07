World-renowned luxury jewellery brand, John Hardy, proudly unveils the newly remodelled interiors of its iconic cathedral-structured Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal. The new look has been refurbished to mirror its surrounding oasis and personify the John Hardy ethos.

Graciously nestled amidst a 100-acre sanctuary, the dramatic cathedral-inspired Kapal Bamboo Boutique was conceptualised by Cheong Yew Kuan back in 2004, which houses the brand’s workshop with over 600 master artisans responsible for the impeccable handcrafted jewellery products.

The John Hardy brand ethos is embodied across the creative compound and showcased within the boutique’s updated interiors. The remodelled look pays homage to the building’s distinctive structure, drawing inspiration from nature’s artistry and the island’s sacred subak philosophy.

Boasting iconic architecture constructed from sustainable materials, Kapal Bamboo Boutique was built on top of lush rice fields and is enclosed by Balinese umbul-umbul, marigold-hued decorative flags. Incorporating traditional Balinese bamboo building methods, the impressive 90-foot-tall cathedral was designed to hover above the rice terraces, leaving its natural landscape unchanged, allowing the sacred subak system to flow below as it has for centuries. The structure follows the natural curve of the bamboo stem, grounding yet drawing your attention above to the bamboo canopy. Walking inside the establishment, you’ll be welcomed with the calming trickles of the natural subak and bamboo floor terrace with rice growing between.

John Hardy worked with Kalpa Taru and Blanco Studios on altering the boutique’s interiors to emulate the surrounding oasis with the aim of treading lightly on the earth. The design bears in mind the terraced landscape with soft, rounded edges, while the engineering defies gravity with its cantilevered aerodynamic form. Working in a synergetic relationship with Indonesia’s talented artisans, concurrently utilising hand tools and state-of-the-art machines, master carpenters accurately shape, cut and join all the components. Kalpa Taru only incorporates sustainable plantation teak, which is meticulously chosen with intention and appreciation.

To complement the interiors, the curated lighting by Bali-based premium lighting design consultant, Studio Nimmersat, creates a warm cocoon effect. Imitating bamboo auricles, the lighting was designed to spotlight the beauty of the architecture and highlight the brand’s entire collection of handcrafted jewellery, including John Hardy’s one-of-a-kind Cinta collection.

At Kapal Bamboo Boutique, visitors can also immerse in the rich brand culture and explore the behind-the-scenes with the talented artisans in a jewellery Master Class, an intimate experience where they’ll witness intricate craftsmanship first-hand, learn about John Hardy’s unique 8-step process and partake in a special archive and workshop tour.

The Kapal Bamboo Boutique is open daily from 10am to 6pm. For more information, please call +62 361 469 888 or WhatsApp at +62 811 385 2233.

John Hardy Workshop & Kapal Bamboo Boutique at Mambal

Br. Baturning No. 1, Desa Mambal, Abiansemal, Ubud

+62 361 469 888 | +62 811 385 2233

kapalbamboo@johnhardy.com

johnhardy.com