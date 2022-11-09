With the festive season coming up very soon, global travellers are gearing up for their year-end holidays. If you’re one for a tropical festive season, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali invites you to its luxurious beachfront resort where they’ve curated a series of Christmas and New Year happenings.

Perched on a clifftop of the Nusa Dua coastline, the award-winning resort graciously sits on sprawling 12.7-hectare grounds. The beachfront The Ritz-Carlton, Bali features 313 oceanfront suites and villas that grant guests an uninterrupted panorama of the vast Indian Ocean and the resort’s beautifully manicured garden. Celebrate the festive season at the stunning resort with a series of exquisite dining programmes and experiences that will make your year-end holiday a truly unforgettable experience.

Kicking off the festivities, the resort has prepared a variety of decadent Christmas feasts to welcome the most wonderful time of the year. On Christmas Eve, indulge in a special-themed Balinese Buffet dinner at Bejana, priced at IDR 680,000++ per person; a Festive Buffet dinner at Senses featuring delectable international buffet selections, priced at IDR 700,000++ per person; or a four-course Set Menu dinner at The Beach Grill, featuring freshly caught seafood, priced at IDR 1,680,000++ per person. These dinners are available from 6pm – 10.30pm.

On Christmas Day, celebrate the joyous spirit of the holiday with a Seaside Brunch at The Beach Grill from 12.30pm – 3.30pm, priced at IDR 750,000++ per person. For Christmas dinner, guests can relish in an Indonesian Buffet Night at Bejana featuring a wide range of signature specialties from across the archipelago, priced at IDR 680,000++ per person; or enjoy a four-course Set Menu at The Beach Grill featuring classic fine food with a local twist, priced at IDR 1,680,000++ per person. The dinners are available from 6pm – 10.30pm.

Additionally, the resort also offers exclusive dining options at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar including Sushi and Sashimi Dinner (available 19 December 2022 – 9 January 2023 from 6pm – 10pm) and a Festive Afternoon Tea (available 19-31 December 2022 from 2pm – 5pm). The family-friendly resort also ensures that the little ones will be entertained with a series of fun-filled activities including a Gingerbread House cooking class, led by the enthusiastic Ritz-Kids counsellors.

When it’s almost time to ring in the New Year, the resort invites guests to fuel up before a night of exciting celebrations. Revel in the indulgent New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Senses, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person; savour the flavours of the island with a four-course Set Menu Dinner at The Beach Grill featuring premium quality meat and seafood prepared with fresh ingredients, priced at IDR 1,700,000++ per person; or feast on a Balinese Buffet at Bejana, priced at IDR 900,000++ per person. These dinners are available from 6pm – 8.00pm (1st seating) and 8.30pm – 10.30pm (2nd seating).

Following dinner, join the countdown celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar, where they’ll be serving champagne and canapés as you dance the night away from 11pm – 1am. A minimum charge per table booking applies.

It’s a brand new year! 2023 will be off to a great start at the resort as they’ve prepared a delectable New Year’s Day Brunch at The Beach Grill, featuring live stations, grilled premium seafood and meats, as well as sweet desserts, available from 12.30pm – 3.30pm and priced at IDR 800,000++ per person. Children below 12 years old dine for half-price on all of the festive dining promotions.

After an eventful night, The Ritz-Carlton Spa invites you to indulge in a much-needed spa treatment. Enjoy a day of pampering with access to the Hydro-Vital Pool, featuring its five-hydrotherapy stations, a one-of-a-kind treatment that alleviates muscle tension and improves blood circulation.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 8988 or visit ritzcarltonbali.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 8988

ritzcarltonbali.com