Home to over 17 thousand islands, Indonesia has a plethora of stunning destinations with inherent natural beauty to explore, which is why it has ranked first in Forbes Magazine’s “The World’s 50 Most Beautiful Countries” list in 2022. Places like Bali have become one of the most popular destinations for globetrotters, especially Ubud, which has been voted the third-best city in Travel + Leisure’s “The 25 Best Cities in the World”. If you’re planning a trip to Bali, Ini Vie Hospitality has a vast collection of diverse properties to accommodate your island getaway.

Established in 2011, Ini Vie Hospitality has quickly grown to become one of the leading hospitality management companies in Bali over the last decade. With a creative and passionate team in hospitality and design, the company specialises in luxury resorts, villas, beach clubs, restaurants and spa management, as well as concept consultation, and architect and interior design that focuses on high guest satisfaction rate, return on investment, branding and property maintenance.

Ini Vie Hospitality is committed to supporting the growth and development of Bali’s tourism industry and strives to maintain its quality of service for guests and partners. To date, Ini Vie Hospitality manages over 45 properties spread across Bali, from Ubud, Legian, Seminyak, Canggu, and Jimbaran to Uluwatu, offering travellers an extensive library of fantastic accommodations catered to their needs. Whether you are a travelling family seeking a spacious and homey place, a solo traveller looking for a tranquil escape or a honeymooning couple planning a romantic tropical getaway, Ini Vie has something for everyone.

