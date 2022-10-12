Bali’s most buzzing area is without a doubt Canggu village. Found further west up the coast from Seminyak, Canggu promises great surf, excellent dining and a thriving nightlife scene. All of this is dispersed between pockets of rice fields and greenery. If this sounds like your kind of scene, then this is the neighbourhood for you. But where to stay? If you’re looking for your somewhere comfortable, luxurious and for great value – then these 3 private villas in Canggu are your best pick!

• Finding the Best Villas in Canggu

• Astera Villa (One-Bedroom Villas)

• Nara Villa (Five-Bedroom Family Villa)

• Manca Villa (One-Bedroom Villas)

Finding the Best Villas in Canggu

When in Bali and looking for the accommodation that best suits your needs, it’s important to understand the area you’re planning to stay in and also to be specific on the type of accommodation you’re after.

Firstly, Canggu is split into separate areas. This often includes the main roads of Berawa and Batu Bolong, and any off-shoot streets. These main roads lead down to the beach, and are lined with restaurants, cafés, bars, gyms, boutiques and more.

Of course, there are plenty of accommodation options, from hotels to airbnb in Canggu, but the 3 villas listed below are all professionally managed by Ini Vie Hospitality. The company is known to provide a safe and welcoming service, which is what one needs on holiday. Their collection of resorts and villas are found across Bali, but their Canggu Bali villas are great for families, couples (honeymooners especially catered for) and of course solo travellers too.

Astera Villa Canggu

Found in Padang Linjong, on the northern side of Jalan Batu Bolong known for its preserved rice terraces, Astera Villa has secured a stunning location for their 12 available villa units. Despite being only 5-minutes from the buzz of the main road, and 10-minutes to the beach, you’ll find Astera provides great privacy, seclusion and peaceful views to Bali’s iconic rice fields.

Each of the private villas are steeped in comfort and luxury. All 12 units are One Bedroom with a sophisticated and modern tropical design. All of the villas have a private pool and jacuzzi, with the Smart One Bedroom Ricefield View featuring an infinity pool with an open vista.

Inside each villa you’ll find everything you need and more. A plush King-sized Bed takes centre stage, with blackout curtains on the bay windows in case you want to sleep in. The room also comprises a lounge area, extended desk, and even a pantry area complete with microwave and dining equipment. Other built-in facilities include an LED-TV with Netflix access, bluetooth speakers, Spotify access — and of course, free WiFi.

The bathroom is a luxury of its own, stone and marble tiling, a lush rain shower, walk-in closet and free toiletries and bathroom amenities.

Astera Villa also features facilities outside of the individual villas, including their photogenic Infinity Marbel Pool overlooking the rice fields — an iconic spot for photographs; as well as Avani Spa, if you’re after even more relaxation.

This Canggu villa accommodation is great for couples, with special preparations available for honeymooners. But the smart and stylish space will also please any solo traveller looking for ease and comfort during their Bali getaway.

Jalan Padang Linjong No 8x, Canggu Badung, 80361

+62 82123459689

info@asteracanggu.com

asteracanggu.com

Nara Villa

This is the ultimate family villa in Canggu. Spread across 500m2 of land, this five-bedroom villa (can also be rented as a four-bedroom) is an expansive accommodation that is fantastic for groups and large families. It can accommodate up to 10 people.

Locatedin a verdant area between Canggu and Pererenan, Nara Villa has been designed as a home away from home — albeit more luxurious! The villa grounds include a large swimming pool, with sun-beds at the ready, and a spacious garden great for kids but also suitable for gatherings and events. This family-style villa displays the epitome of tropical living, with al-fresco living spaces and dining area, as well as a fully-equipped kitchen.

The bedrooms are equally spacious, featuring either King-Size Beds or Twin Beds, with an array of modern amenities at the ready, including LED TV with Netflix availability. Large bathrooms are found in each of the rooms, featuring bathtubs or rain showers (or both in some cases!), with free toiletries and amenities provided.

This new villa follows a very contemporary design and provides for all your modern needs. Families will love the space and privacy of Nara Villa, a relatively new build that follows a contemporary interior design, giving it a comforting fresh and bright feeling for those who stay.

Jalan Sempol no 8x, Canggu Bali

+62 82213022899

info@naracanggu.com

naracanggu.com

Manca Villa Canggu

Located in Berawa, known for its amazing cafés serving all-day brunch, superb coffee culture, restaurants and of course the popular Finns Beach Club, Manca Villa presents a luxurious stay for couples.

Featuring 6 units of One Bedroom Villas with Private Pool and Bathtub, this stylish and homey accommodation has everything you need on your Bali getaway. Each villa is comprised of two sections. The first is an open-living space, featuring a full pantry with fridge, microwave, stove and all your cooking and dining needs. This is opens up to the private pool, where you’ll find a decking space and two sun beds. A special feature of this cosy outdoor space is the addition of a hammock, perfect for those lazy afternoon naps under the sun.

The second section is the bedroom, complete with a King-Size Bed, an indoor lounging area and a work desk. With the stylishly designed bay windows, plenty of natural light enters the bedroom, giving it a bright atmosphere (blackout curtains are provided for seamless sleep-ins). The bedroom and bathroom featuring private bathtub, come with an array of guest amenities and supplies. An LED-TV with Netflix, bluetooth speakers and Spotify for you to set your own vibe, free toiletries and more are all part of the experience.

Adding to this, Manca is popular as a honeymoon villa in Canggu, going beyond the general couple’s accommodation by providing a whole suite of romantic services. Their ‘Romantic Surprise’ services include: Full Flower Displays in the pool or on the bed, Candle-Lit Private Dinner, Bathtub Displays, Floating Breakfast, Flower Deliveries and much more.

Jl Pantai Berawa Gg Kresna No 8 Canggu

+6281238504678

info@mancavilla.com

mancavilla.com