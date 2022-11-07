The year-end holiday is always a busy time here in Bali, where the island sees both domestic and international travellers descend upon the island for a tropical festive season escape. To accommodate your year-end plans, the stunning Alila Seminyak has put together its annual festive offerings, from heart-warming Christmas merriments to extravagant New Year happenings.

Graciously resting on the most vibrant corner of Bali, along the pristine southern coastline, lies the stunning Alila Seminyak. Designed in contemporary aesthetics, enclosed with perfectly landscaped terraces, wall shrubs, and verdant roofs, the modern beachfront resort presents an idyllic tropical haven for those seeking a luxurious escape.

With a stunning vista of the majestic Indian Ocean, Alila Seminyak provides an exquisite destination to welcome the upcoming year-end festivities. The resort has curated a series of sensational revelries for you to celebrate the holidays from scenic seaside feasts under the starry nights, a groovy line-up of disco music and a sumptuous spread of culinary offerings for an island-style retro countdown fiesta.

Breezy Beachfront Christmas Feasts

On Saturday, 24 December 2022, embrace the spirit of togetherness with your nearest and dearest with a Coastal Christmas Eve dinner at the famous beachfront setting of the resort’s Seasalt restaurant. Starting from 6pm onwards, indulge in an enchanting evening with a tantalising 4-course Christmas Eve feast, meticulously curated by the talented chefs. Enjoy the joyous night, accompanied by mulled wine, selected handcrafted cocktails and a live music performance by Lydia Rose and friends. Expect a visit from Seasalt Santa and his Lady Elf throughout the evening! Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person.

On Sunday, 25 December 2022, welcome the most wonderful time of the year with an indulgent Christmas Day Brunch at Seasalt. Featuring a wide range of Christmas classic delicacies, revel in the festive feast by the ocean from 12pm to 4pm, while your little ones can enjoy a fun day decorating Christmas cookies with a special visit from Santa and his Lady Elf. Priced at IDR 875,000++ per person.

Sparkling New Year Celebrations

On Saturday, 31 December 2022, fuel up before a night of celebrations with a Dazzling New Year’s Eve dinner at Seasalt. Gather around with great company for a splendid evening to remember, featuring an exquisitely curated 4-course menu, paired with favourite house beverages. The first seating will be held from 5pm to 8pm and the second seating from 8.30pm to 11pm. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,400,000++ per person.

After enjoying the scrumptious last supper, head over to the Beach Bar for a Retro Disco New Year Countdown. From 6pm onwards, sip, savour and groove with Lydia Rose and friends as they entertain you with live music. Prepare to bid adieu to 2022 and toast to a bright new chapter at the stunning beachfront bar. Ring in 2023 and dance the night away under the shimmering stars with electrifying disco tunes and an array of mouth-watering food. The entrance fee is priced at IDR 300,000++ per person.

Following a spectacular year-end party, start the first day of 2023 with a wonderful New Beginnings Brunch at Seasalt, featuring extensive handcrafted food offerings, paired with invigorating drinks as the cool ocean breeze brushes against your cheeks on a perfect New Year’s Day. Held on Sunday, 1 January 2023, from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 685,000++ per person.

After all the extravagant festivities, you’ll definitely need a rejuvenating recovery, which is why Alila Seminyak is offering a Restorative Spa Journey at Alila Spa. Available from 24 December 2022 until 5 January 2023, experience the ultimate wellness escape, comprising a 3-hour spa and beauty treatment of your preference, followed by a nutritious 2-course vegan cuisine at Seasalt. You’ll also get to enjoy a special gift to bring home after the end of the treatments. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person.

For more information and reservations, please call +62 361 3021 888 or email seminyak@alilahotels.com

Alila Seminyak

Jl. Taman Ganesha No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 3021 888

seminyak@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/seminyak