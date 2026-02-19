For those who prefer to enjoy their cocktails in peace, we share several of Bali’s best intimate bars that offer bespoke drinks, leisurely moments, and a sophisticated retreat from the noise – an invitation to stay a little longer.

District 1

Jl. Raya Basangkasa No.26, Seminyak

Tucked above Bo & Bun in Seminyak, District 1 is a hidden bar that doesn’t just claim to be a speakeasy – it lives, breathes, and protects it like a secret worth keeping. With no flashy signs or velvet ropes, District 1’s entrance can be found in the quiet alley next to Bo & Bun, where a simple red door opens to a plain concrete staircase.

Inside, an intimate space with soft, ambient lighting awaits, where the music flows just enough to enhance the atmosphere without disturbing conversations, and the moody ambience strikes the perfect balance of old-soul charm and mystery.

District 1 prides itself on its cocktail library: each concoction crafted by skilled bartenders using premium spirits and housemade ingredients, with great attention to balance and flavour. For something bright and bold, Love + Passion incorporates a mix of housemade limoncello, blood orange and passion fruit vodka, grapefruit, and a cloud of passion fruit foam. For something more classic, The Negroni No. 1 is smooth and smoky, aged for two weeks in a sherry barrel, then smoked with cherry wood.

If you have trouble choosing, you can always order something off-menu. Let the bartender know your preferences, and they’ll whip up something bespoke for you. District 1 has no gimmicks – only beautifully made drinks in a cosy ambience that makes you want to stick around for a while.

Open daily from 5.30 PM to 1 AM.

+62 859 4036 4834 | @district1cocktailbar

Segno

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.91, Canggu

Located in Batu Bolong, Canggu, Segno is a discreet speakeasy cocktail bar concealed behind an unassuming sliding fire escape door. Created by Yutaka Nakashima, the visionary behind Jakarta’s acclaimed Koda, the bar reflects his signature precision and understated elegance. Intimate yet relaxed, Segno serves immaculately balanced cocktails in an atmosphere that feels refined without being formal.

Cocktail enthusiasts are invited to engage directly with the mixology team, who are always happy to craft bespoke drinks tailored to individual tastes. Led by Co-Founder & CEO Yutaka Nakashima alongside Bar Director Sebastian Von Arx, Segno aims to offer an alternative bar experience – one that is warm, elegant, and inviting.

The venue’s design complements this ethos, with cosy seating, ambient music, moody lighting, and attentive service. Guests can choose from bar seating, comfortable lounge areas, an outdoor space, or two private rooms, each contributing to the bar’s laidback sophistication.

Segno’s menu features over 30 signature cocktails alongside timeless classics, showcasing a seamless blend of meticulous Japanese craftsmanship and Bail’s rich natural bounty. By sourcing fresh, local ingredients, the bar celebrates the island’s terroir while infusing each cocktail with subtle Balinese character.

Standout creations include the Cloudy Sour with Earl Grey-infused Ketel One Vodka, Amaretto, Grand Marnier, lemon, and egg white; the Jamu Mule, combining jamu-infused Ketel One Vodka with lime and ginger beer; and the Koda, featuring golden raisin-infused JW Black Kabel with port wine, coffee liqueur, maple, and balsamic.

Open daily from 7 PM to 2 AM.

+62 821 1999 5288 | [email protected] | @segno.bali

Notte

Jl. Labuansait No.39, Pecatu

Tucked away from the buzz of Uluwatu’s ever-expanding nightlife, Notte reveals itself as a quiet, cocktail bar designed for those who prefer a slower, more laid-back evening in Uluwatu. Here, the focus is refreshingly simple: a place to pause, settle into conversations, and enjoy cocktails crafted with genuine care and intent.

Drawing inspiration from slow coffee bars, Notte embraces a philosophy rooted in patience and precision. Each drink is made to order, without shortcuts, encouraging guests to take their time and engage with the bartenders. Rather than following a menu, guests are invited to describe their mood or preferences, allowing each cocktail to be crafted thoughtfully in the moment.

At Notte, there’s no unnecessary theatrics. The menu is simple and unpretentious, while the ambience remains calm and understated. Soft jazz and blues hum in the background, complemented by moody lighting and subtle vintage Italian touches. The atmosphere evokes the quiet elegance of bars in Ginza, Tokyo – warm, understated, and quietly welcoming.

At the helm is Head Bartender Taketo Utsunomiya, whose meticulous yet unassuming approach defines the bar’s identity. Whether crafting a classic or a personalised creation, every ingredient is carefully chosen, explained, and handled with intention, resulting in creations that feel both personal and precise.

Meaning “night” in Italian, Notte lives up to its name. The lighting is low, the pace unhurried, and the space invites guests to linger. Remaining true to its slower-pace ethos, Notte offers a refined retreat for those seeking bespoke cocktails and a calm, intimate atmosphere in Uluwatu.

Open daily from 5 PM to 1 AM.

+62 819 3771 1392 | @notte.bali

KAWI UBUD

Jl. Raya Lungsiakan, Kedewatan

A cosy 15-seater tucked away in Ubud, KAWI UBUD is a cocktail bar shaped by a deep appreciation for Balinese culinary traditions and a simple ambition shared by its founders: to create a place they would genuinely want to spend time in. The result is a space that feels welcoming, considered, and quietly confident.

Designed for those who prefer to savour well-balanced cocktails in peace or enjoy unhurried, private conversations, KAWI offers a secluded retreat from the bustle outside. The moody, minimalist evokes a stripped-back, cave-like setting, where the attention is drawn to what matters most – the ingredients, the flavours, and the craft behind each drink.

True to the founders’ belief that the team is the heart of any great bar, the focus remains firmly on the homegrown bartenders. Their passion and knowledge shape the experience, allowing travellers to connect with local culture in an authentic way, while giving local guests a sense of familiarity within the space.

The philosophy is reflected in the cocktails themselves. ‘Teh’ reimagines the everyday comfort of tea, layering its familiarity with the structure and depth of an Old Fashioned. ‘Daun Kayu Manis’ draws from a cinnamon-based herbal remedy, transformed into a refreshing highball. Each drink carries a sense of place – recognisable yet unexpected.

Behind the bar, jars of spirits slowly infuse with local produce, forming a quiet laboratory where flavours develop at nature’s pace. Natural wines and locally inspired snacks complement the experience, best enjoyed around the central bar or at tables overlooking a softly lit tropical garden.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 7 PM until midnight.

+62 361 9086 528 | @kawiubud