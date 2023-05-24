With the mid-year holiday season coming up, it’s the perfect time to start planning your summer getaway with your family. The family-favourite resort, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has unveiled their special promotion for the holidays with the Beach Holiday Getaway package.

Nestled on the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has long been a popular choice of accommodation for travellers from across the globe, especially with families and let’s face it… the summer holiday is all about the kids, which is why the resort’s Beach Holiday Getaway package is the perfect offer for you.

The resort’s Beach Holiday Getaway package offers rates starting from IDR 2,700,000 per room per night. Benefits that come with the package include daily breakfast, access to Westin Family Kids Club, welcome kids amenities, and access to WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio.

The luxurious resort is a relaxing and tranquil oasis that has everything for everyone, from wellness activities and eclectic dining options to bespoke service. Boasting 433 contemporary guest rooms, the resort is famed for its signature Westin Heavenly Bed that guarantees guests enjoy a restful night’s sleep to restore and refresh the body and mind, as well as the Heavenly Bath amenities. Designed with elegant touches of nature and traditional Balinese elements, all rooms are exquisitely appointed with ocean, pool and garden views.

No need to worry when it comes to dining, the resort’s collection of restaurants presents plenty of options depending on your cravings for the day. Seasonal Tastes offers international fare, Velada is a sports-themed eatery where you can dine while enjoying your favourite sports matches, Hamabe Japanese Restaurant boasts tantalising Japanese cuisine, Prego is the resort’s iconic Italian restaurant, the revamped Ikan Restaurant serves up mouthwatering Indonesian and seafood inspired delicacies, while The Lobby Bar & Lounge is an idyllic venue to unwind with light bites and invigorating cocktails.

While the little ones enjoy sunny days splashing around in the children’s pool or participating in the array of fun activities at the Westin Family Kids Club, the adults can indulge in lazy days lounging under the sun at the saltwater swimming pool, go on exciting water sports, stay active in the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, or rejuvenate at the award-winning Heavenly Spa by Westin.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363, Bali

+62 361 771 906

westinnusaduabali.com