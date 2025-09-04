Secluded amidst lush tropical forests deep in the valleys of Tegallalang, Aksari Resort Ubud redefines the concept of an intimate escape in serenity. The resort’s ultimate romantic escape, the Grand One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Riverside View, offers a dreamy accommodation fully immersed in the verdant surroundings.

Showcasing the perfect balance between modern comforts and authentic Balinese charm, the resort invites couples to experience a stylish escape amidst the allure of Ubud’s lush jungles, and the Grand One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Riverside View certainly stands out as an oasis of luxury and comfort. Guests are greeted by an expansive private pool with stunning river views, complete with a pool bed for slow afternoons serenaded by the soothing hums of nature.

Inside, the villa exudes warmth through its meticulous design; a seamless mix of natural textures, earthy tones, and contemporary luxury. The highlight feature is the open-air bathtub, ideal for a floral soak beneath nature’s canopy. Moreover, the bedroom’s floor-to-ceiling glass doors invite the forest inside, creating an intimate connection between indoor comfort and the tropical outdoors. This all-encompassing destination is where couples can escape reality, whether spending days basking by the infinity pool, savouring a floating breakfast, or retreating to the comfort of their villa.

The romantic getaway is complemented by thoughtfully curated experiences, from getting pampered together at Svaha Spa Kenderan, experiencing soothing yoga sessions, savouring a romantic Balinese dining with views to the river valley beyond at Ankhusa Bali, or indulging in Japanese delights at Kojin Bali.

