Located in the heart of Berawa’s bustling culinary and nightlife scene, Miss Fish Bali is a sophisticated Japanese-inspired dining and drinking destination that blurs the boundaries between restaurant, lounge, and late-night venue.

Since opening its doors in 2022, Miss Fish Bali has consistently become one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for refined dining experiences. Spearheaded by Spanish chef Carlos Barvo, the venue comprises three distinct sections: the Omakase Bar, the Patio, and the Lounge.

From the moment you arrive, the venue’s striking façade evokes a sense of grandeur. Inside, the 14-seater Omakase Bar boasts an immersive, glowing onyx ellipse where guests are seated face-to-face with Chef Carlos and his team for a truly interactive culinary experience.

Next to the Omakase Bar, the indoor Patio offers a more intimate 14-seat setting, ideal for groups or private dinners. Meanwhile, the Lounge is a stylish, plush space outfitted with sink-in sofas and ambient lighting, perfect for sipping cocktails, sharing bites, and socialising. The Lounge accommodates up to 50 seated and 80 standing guests, offering a versatile setting for both casual evenings and lively celebrations.

At Miss Fish Bali, guests are invited to savour a seasonally changing multi-course journey that celebrates Japanese gastronomy, accented with European techniques and Latin-American influences. Several signature dishes include the Peruvian Ceviche (white fish, “leche de tigre”, pickled purple onion, avocado, mango, chilli), A5 Miyazaki Ribeye (rock salt, crispy garlic and wasabi salsa), Octopus Robatayaki (charred Spanish octopus, yuzu-soy glaze), Foie Gras Giomaki (torched-seared, truffle shoyu, crispy nori) and Tom Yum Shiromi (white-fish sashimi, kaffir-lime espuma).

Enhancing the enticing culinary offerings is a layered and inventive cocktail programme led by Bar Manager Rahadhie Putra. Each cocktail is crafted to unfold in stages: a bright and arresting first sip, complex mid-palate textures and flavours, and a lingering aromatic finish. Techniques like milk clarification, fat-wash infusions, and hydrosol atomisation elevate each drink. A standout example is the Coastal Martini – anchovy-washed vodka creates a saline opening, rosemary gin delivers a silky mid-note, and a Chardonnay float finishes with a crisp, herbaceous lift.

Beyond its dining and drinking programme, Miss Fish Bali has evolved into a vibrant nightlife destination, transitioning from an omakase-focused restaurant into a hub known for its six-night-a-week electronic music programme. The curated sets span Afro, Latin, Melodic and Tech House, keeping energy high from dinner service through the early hours.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3000 6477 or email [email protected]

Miss Fish Bali is open Tuesday to Sunday from 6 PM to 5 AM.

Miss Fish Bali

Jl. Raya Semat No. 4, Tibubeneng, Canggu

+62 812 3000 6477

@missfishbali

missfishbali.com