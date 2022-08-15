Embodying the epitome of a luxury destination, the Four Seasons Resort at Jimbaran Bali has expanded its spa sanctuary by opening the globally-renowned Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa. The addition of the salon marks it as the brand’s first outpost to open in Southeast Asia.

Bali’s reputation as a leading health and wellness destination is known worldwide. Still, the exotic paradise is set to be at the forefront of hair care with the introduction of the prolific Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa on the island. As Southeast Asia’s first outpost for award-winning hairstylist, Rossano Ferretti, the new salon will undoubtedly become a hair haven for those looking to get a fresh new look. The Balinese salon will set an unprecedented benchmark for professional salon services across the archipelago, offering the same innovations that have made Rossano Ferretti Hair Spas a global brand through its combination of holistic hair treatments, iconic hairstyling and award-winning vegan products that shape the Rossano Ferretti Parma collection.

Nestled within the resort’s two-storey Healing Village Spa, the addition of Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa to the spa oasis magnifies its already generous offerings that will accommodate both resort guests and the general public. The avant-garde facility marries traditional Balinese architecture with an ode to Rossano Ferretti’s Italian heritage, boasting glamorous features such as a lily pond and open-air spaces, where photos of the Rossano Ferretti family and Italian-made Maletti chairs are spread throughout the venue. Guests’ privacy is vital to the overall experience, which is why the salon conducts client consultations in private suites to ensure they experience ultimate comfort.

With the opening of the Bali space, the brand continues its global expansions with outposts already established in Milan, Paris, New York and Dubai, alongside other Four Seasons properties including the Maldives and Los Cabos. Guests can expect the exact timeless style and expertise that is the foundation of the Rossano Ferretti brand, a company inspired by Founder Ferretti’s family heritage. His grandfather was a barber and both his grandmother and mother ran a small salon in their village in Italy.

The Bali salon is helmed by creative director, Raffaele Bruognolo, Rossano’s mentee who he personally appointed for the role. Bruognolo will utilise his 14 years of experience to assist in providing guests with high-quality colour and bespoke cuts, servicing guests with his undivided attention from beginning to end. He incorporates his mentor’s innovative and unique Rossano Ferretti “Method” or “Invisible Haircut”, a highly refined and tailored approach to hair styling that considers not just the hair but the person entirely.

“I joined the Rossano Ferretti team at the age of 22 and since then I have worked as a Creative Director in Italy, Spain, Beijing, Shanghai and Paris. From the moment I saw the world-famous Method Cut I fell in love with its technique and ability to personalise every client’s hair beauty. It is an honour to bring the Rossano Ferretti world of hair to Indonesia at the beautiful Four Seasons Resort in Jimbaran Bay, Bali,” said Raffaele.

To check out the complete salon services, click here! As a surprise to new clients, the salon is offering an introductory offer with the availability of annual Salon Memberships, starting from IDR 10,000,000 nett.

Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa at Four Seasons Bali is open daily by appointment only, from 9am to 7pm. For more information and bookings, please contact via WhatsApp.

Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa

at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Bali

+62 815 5806 8388 (WhatsApp)

bit.ly/RossanoFerrettiSalonBali

fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay