Participate in a weekend focused on wellness as the stylish Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach presents the Factory Fusion Festival, a collaboration with prominent fitness and recovery centre, Body Factory Bali.

Held from 4-5 November 2023, the two-day Factory Fusion Festival invites fitness enthusiasts to join the ultimate fitness weekend full of wellness classes led by some of Bali’s best coaches. The event is open to in-house and outside guests and Body Factory Bali members.

Whether you’re an avid fitness practitioner or looking to start your fitness journey, guests will engage in exciting physical activities over the two-day event with a 7 epic classes hosted by the professional Body Factory Bali coaches.

The event will kickstart on Saturday with a BFB Booty and Yoga & Meditation class, whilst the following Sunday will feature Qi Gong & Breathwork, HIIT Explosion, Mobility & Pilates in Paradise, and Boxing Mashup, concluded with a Relay Competition. The fitness weekend will wrap up with a cocktail party full of entertainment and prizes.

For those keen on the event, hotel guests can join for IDR 100,000 per class, while non-staying guests can purchase the full weekend pass for IDR 500,000 per person or IDR 150,000 per class. Body Factory Bali members receive complimentary access across the weekend.

That’s not all! Those who participate in the Relay Race will get the chance to win exciting prizes including stay vouchers, Body Factory Bali membership, merchandise, and exclusive vouchers from Under Armour Indonesia.

For the full details of the Factory Fusion Festival, click here!

For more information, please visit Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach and Body Factory Bali’s Instagram pages @hotelindigobali and @bodyfactory_bali

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 361 209 9999

hotelindigobali.reservations@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com