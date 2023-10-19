Another month means another Ember by Fire brunch! Fire Restaurant’s raved monthly brunch ritual makes its return on the first Sunday of November. Setting the dining experience alight at W Bali – Seminyak, diners can expect a sumptuous à la carte feast showcasing the flavours of the flame.

What better way to end the last day of the weekend than with an exceptionally indulgent feast? Set every first Sunday of the month, Fire Restaurant’s monthly Ember by Fire brunch is set to spoil your taste buds yet again with its tantalising culinary offerings.

Set to be held on Sunday, 5 November 2023, from 12pm to 3.30pm, whet your appetite with the brunch ritual’s contemporary touch on the authentic flavours of Balinese flavours seamlessly integrated into its freshly caught seafood and premium meats.

Ember by Fire brings the restaurant’s inspiration to the fore: Bali’s own Kecak Dance, where the flame is at the centre of a theatrical display. The myths and fairytales of Balinese culture are combined in the presentation of rich flavours and native island ingredients, conceptualised by Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary at W Bali – Seminyak.

Carefully designed in sequence, the menu will usher diners on a progressive step-by-step culinary journey, elevating their dining experience through the discovery of decadent dishes. Spoiling diners with 19 unique a la carte-style dishes served straight to your table, ranging from refreshing palate cleansers to juicy meats.

This journey of indulgence begins with freshly baked breads; continuing into fresh salmon Carpaccio; to a series of cold-cut bites, such as the kaffir lime-cured tuna and brined duck breast. This is followed by a very royal foie gras French toast and figs. Then comes the climax of freshly caught seafood and high-quality meats, brought sizzling to your table, including live lobster, octopus, Black Angus Tomahawk steak, spicy chorizos, charred broccoli and much more!

Following this, you are presented with two more trolleys of goodies: ‘Cheese on Wheels’ and ‘Rolling Sweets’. Endless selections of cheeses, desserts, tarts and cakes for you to pick and savour. And when you’re through to the end, you’re welcome to order any of your favourite dishes for round 2.

Ember by Fire will be held on Sunday, 5 November 2023, with prices starting at IDR 950.000++ per person for food and non-alcoholic drinks; IDR 1,450,000++ per person for the cocktails play package, and IDR 2,400,000++ per person for the premium wine and champagne package.

For reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

FIRE at W – Bali Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kerobokan

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

firerestaurantbali.com