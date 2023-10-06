Nestled on the famed Kuta coastline lies Mamaka by Ovolo , a swanky urban resort catered towards today’s modern travellers, food connoisseurs, and social surfers alike. An opulent beachfront oasis, this accommodation showcases a vibrant, elegant, and earth-conscious home-away-from-home emanating good vibrations.

On this Room Raider, we share a look at one of their most sought-after room categories: the vibrant, ocean-facing Swagger Suite in Kuta. A lavish studio suite imbued in quintessential Balinese soul, the aptly named accommodation provides you with all the ‘swag’ you need with its range of five-star hotel perks.

The Swagger Suite boasts beach chic vibes with floor-to-ceiling windows that grant you uninterrupted views of the golden Kuta Beach. Each room category in the resort features vivid colours, albeit each has different themes and interior concepts. The Swagger Suite’s interiors feature shades of teal, green and yellow as its colour palette, showcasing an elegant blend of the island’s beach vibes and tropical greenery.

The 50sqm Swagger Suite features a comfortable King-sized bed with world-class matters topper, a lounge area with a cosy sofa and a 55” 4K UHD Smart TV with international cable TV, a roomy bathroom with a shower and bathtub, a spacious dining area complete with a private cocktail bar with a mini fridge, a boom box, multiple USB and international plug sockets, high-speed Wi-Fi, espresso machine and tea-making facilities, bathrobes, hairdryer, daily bottled drinking water, OMG bathroom amenities, and an electronic safe.

A stay at the Swagger Suite warrants its own set of perks including your first drink on them, free 24-hour access to their wellness zone, exquisite breakfast, a Vespa ride around the neighbourhood, and free self-service laundry.

Guests wanting to indulge and imbibe in exquisite culinary creations and creative cocktails can head to the resort’s two venues. Adjacent to the lobby is Street 32, a two-storey cocktail bar and eatery with direct views of the beachfront. Serving up Asian street food classics with a contemporary twist, Street 32 is a great hotspot for a casual and unpretentious dining and drinking experience on the Kuta strip. The bar team has a meticulously curated cocktail menu that pays homage to Bali using local ingredients and house-made concoctions.

Perched high above the palms is the resort’s premier rooftop pool club, Kuta Social Club , a tropical haven where fun and flavour collide. Set around an azure blue infinity pool, this rooftop destination calls for lazy days under the sun, featuring cabanas and daybeds with sweeping views of the island panorama. The expansive dining area presents plenty of seating options from tables to lounges, with front-row seats to catch the spellbinding golden sunsets.

For a day of self-care, guests can head to Kupu-Kupu Blow Bar, Salon & Spa, offering various services for your glam needs such as pedicures, manicures, and hair treatments to an array of rejuvenating massage treatments – complete with special cocktails to enjoy as you get pampered.

Guests interested in learning to surf can join the surf classes as Mamaka by Ovolo is partnered with Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy, providing great surfing lessons with ISA-certified coaches.

Mamaka by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian

+62 361 8496 500

reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com

mamakabyovolo.com