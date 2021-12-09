As we are only weeks away from the year-end holiday, Kuta’s vibrant and stylish urban resort, MAMAKA by Ovolo, invites island inhabitants and visitors to indulge in a fun-filled festive season at the Kuta boutique resort, where they’ve curated a series of cheerful celebrations, thrilling activities and sumptuous feasts.

MAMAKA by Ovolo encourages guests to celebrate the festive season how it should be: a smorgasbord of tantalising food, fun activities, sharing heartfelt moments and good vibrations with family, friends and loved ones. Kicking off on Saturday, 18 December 2021 until Friday, 31 December 2021, the festivities at MAMAKA will be an end-of-year experience to remember.

Good Health. Good Holiday.

When it comes to the festive season, it usually consists of a lot of feasting and drinking so to ensure guests experience a balanced holiday, MAMAKA has curated an array of daily wellness programmes to keep guests active during their stay. From 18-31 December 2021, in-house guests and gym members can participate in the wellness programmes for free, including Morning Yoga, Beach Bootcamp, and Surf lessons by Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy. Guests can also use the resort’s bicycles to stroll around and explore the Kuta neighbourhood.

Rooftop Movie Night

Catering guests with the festive movie night tradition, join MAMAKA’s rooftop movie night and re-watch some of the all-time favourite movies as you munch on finger foods and cocktails. They’ll be screening holiday classics from 18-31 December 2021, starting from 7pm onwards.

KUTA KISS by MAMAKA SOCIAL







Revel in a unique and exclusive dining experience as MAMAKA presents a sumptuous feast at their stunning rooftop from 20-31 December 2021. If you’re just looking to enjoy a nice romantic dinner or celebrate a special occasion, this bespoke dining offer spoils guests with not only fantastic food but mesmerising views of Kuta Beach.

This dining experience offers guests two options: the Seafood Menu is priced at IDR 800,000 nett per couple and the Steak Menu is priced at IDR 1,000,000 nett per couple. Bookings are required 24 hours in advance.

Paint & Sip by Bartega Studio

Tap into your artistic side this holiday season and participate in the Paint & Sip session at MAMAKA Rooftop in collaboration with Bartega Studio. Enjoy free-flow wine to get your creative juices flowing as you paint away during the golden hour.

Held at MAMAKA Rooftop on Thursday, 23 December 2021, from 3pm – 6pm. Priced at IDR 350,000 nett per person or with free-flow wine for an additional IDR 150,000 nett per person.

SUNSET JAM vol. 3 featuring IWANOUS

On Friday, 24 December 2021, from 5pm onwards, MAMAKA’s popular Sunset Jam returns for the third time with a very special Christmas Eve edition. Come and sing along to tunes carried out by IWANOUZ, followed by awesome beats by DJ Koyuki behind the deck. Dance, eat, drink and be merry with special food and drink offers.

MAMAKA SOCIAL – The Grill

The wait is over as MAMAKA Rooftop reveals its exquisite open-fire kitchen, ready to serve guests with exclusive culinary creations cooked over the fire and served shared family-style. Available daily from 20-31 December 2021, from 5pm – 8.30pm, indulge in the latest dining experience at the rooftop as you mingle with the other guests – come as strangers and leave as friends.

MAMAKA SOCIAL – Christmas Lunch

On Christmas Day, Saturday 25 December 2021, celebrate the heart-warming spirit of Christmas in style. Feast on a sumptuous lunch featuring 7 dishes served over a 3-course set menu at MAMAKA Rooftop. Talk about dining with a view! This family-focused day will feature lots of exciting activities for the little ones including face painting, lollypop and bottles rings, catch the duck, and a special appearance by Santa!

The Christmas Lunch starts from 12pm – 3pm, priced at IDR 450,000 nett per person for food only or upgrade your lunch experience with free-flow bubbles, wine and beer for IDR 700,000 nett per person.

MAMAKA SOCIAL – Dine into the New Year

Spend the last few hours of 2021 with a memorable supper as MAMAKA presents a lavish feast at their rooftop. MAMAKA Rooftop’s open-fire kitchen will cook up 8 dishes served over a 3-course set menu, accompanied by free-flow beers and selected cocktails. The New Year’s Eve Dinner will be held on Friday, 31 December 2021, from 6pm – 9pm and is priced at IDR 500,000 nett per person, inclusive of free-flow beers and selected cocktails.

MAMAKA MADNESS

After the wonderful dinner, ring in the New Year with good vibes and good music as MAMAKA invites you to the most spectacular private party in the neighbourhood. The New Year celebrations will get you up on your feet and dance the night away with entertainment from live bands, DJs spinning groovy beats, fire dancers and water drummers. Enjoy all-night snacks and drinks, starting from 10pm onwards.

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp at wa.me/6281138100032 or visit www.mamakabyovolo.com

MAMAKA by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500 | +62 811 3810 0032 (WhatsApp)

reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com

mamakabyovolo.com