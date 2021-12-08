This December Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique is putting the feast into the festive season! If there’s ever a time to indulge, celebrate and treat oneself, it’s during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. With that, this award-winning fine dining restaurant in Ubud, with the celebrated Chef Chris Salans at the helm, is going above and beyond to make these special occasions moments to remember — not to mention give 2021 the sweet finish it needs.

There are many reasons to be fan of this epicurean destination, whether it’s the intimate garden dining setup, the impeccable wine list or, of course, the bespoke culinary concept of ‘French techniques meets Indonesian flavours’ that this five-star kitchen presents. Whatever your reasons may be, the dining experiences created for this December will certainly take advantage of all these accolades to make something truly special.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Chef-Owner Chris Salans has himself prepared a menu just for the season celebrations, featuring the finest ingredients from around the world and the richest spices Indonesia has to offer. Mozaic will be serving a Christmas Eve Dinner (24 Dec) and Christmas Day Dinner (25 Dec), with dishes that marry Christmas traditions, French cooking techniques and Indonesian flavours. Enticed? You should be!

A 6-course and 8-course menu are available both evenings, with dishes like Lobster Tail in Asian Consommé, 21 Day Dry-Aged Duck and Foie Gras and Iberico Pluma Pork to set off the senses! You’ll find some Christmas influences infused in too, like the Eggnog Ice Cream creation, part of the dessert delights.





6-Course Menu priced at IDR 1.000.000++/person, Premium Wine Pairing additional IDR 800.000++/person. 8-Course Menu priced at IDR 1.350.000++/person, Premium Wine Pairing additional IDR 1.200.000++/person.

Book Christmas Dinner here.

New Years Eve Dinner – Back to the Future

On December 31st, Mozaic Gastronomique Restaurant brings you a celebration worth of New Year’s Eve in Bali, with a dinner themed ‘Back to the Future’.

Inspired by the 80’s, Mozaic invites you to leave the pandemic in the past for the night and look to the future with hope – and celebration! This exciting dinner event will showcase the next evolution of Mozaic’s cuisine presenting new dishes from Chef Chris Salans who guarantees one of the most exclusive dinner events on the island while showcasing the best food and ingredients.

Both a 6-course and 8-course menu are available on the evening, featuring Chef Chris’ innovative new dishes, like Scallop Charred on Ambers, a Japanese-inspired Fatty Tuna Belly with dashi and kosho, Grilled Foie Gras with Tamarillo broth, among other culinary creations!





6-Course Menu priced at IDR 1.100.000++/person, Premium Wine Pairing additional IDR 1.000.000++/person. 8-Course Menu priced at IDR 1.500.000++/person, Premium Wine Pairing additional IDR 1.200.000++/person.

Book NYE Dinner here.

Other Ways to Celebrate with Mozaic this December

If you’re unable to make it for any of the above dates, worry not, as Mozaic Restaurant is open 7-days a week, for both lunch and dinner, throughout the month of December. You may not be able to savour the brand new creations made for Christmas and New Years, but you’ll be able to experience what Mozaic does best!

If you’re planning to celebrate in the comfort of your own home instead this year, whether that’s a small dinner party at home or just a family Christmas meal, you can still enjoy the flavours and service of Mozaic with the restaurant’s ‘Dine at Home’ service. Yes, that’s right, a fine dining experience in the comfort of your dining room!

Professionally trained chefs and waiters will cook and serve you at home or rental villa, with restaurant-quality food, masterfully created and plated. In this holiday season, Dine@Home will be offering a festive menu available exclusively for the month of December only.

Book Now:

WA +628113943288 | info@mozaic-bali.com | mozaic-bali.com