Following on from our ‘A Creative Bali Weekend’ (4-5 Dec) article last week, this week we invite you to explore the more culture-focused happenings around the island. Of course, art and culture often intersect, and many of some of week’s events continue to be relevant to this week and the week’s ahead. So don’t forget to check out last week’s list too!

This weekend, there are events to explore Bali’s age-old spirit of arak, through the documentary screening at The Suku Bali; a contemporary art exhibition opens, featuring emerging Indonesian artists; and you also have the opportunity to spend the day in a Balinese royal family’s compound in the heart of Tabanan Regency. Find out more below!

‘ARAK – Made in Bali’ Screening Event at The Suku Bali (Ubud)

Friday, 10 December 2021

On Friday, 10 December 2021, NOW! Bali will be holding an official screening of ‘Arak – Made in Bali’ at The Suku Bali, Ubud’s newest venue. This is a mini-documentary by NOW! Bali which unveils the process of making arak and showcases its importance to livelihoods of traditional arak farming communities of Karangasem and Bali, told through the eyes of I Wayan Lemes Indrawan, a local arak farmer.

The event is Free Entry. It consists of the screening itself, a discussion with experts on the arak industry, arak tasting experiences and more. The Suku Bali already has amazing arak cocktails (licensed) as part of their bar menu, and have prepared free-flow package and dinner package should you wish to enjoy the evening further. This is set to be an evening of culture, learning… and cocktails!

Event begins at 6pm | Full details of the evening can be found here.

Rêve de Fleur (Exhibition, Canggu)

11 December 2021 (Opening Event)

The second chapter to an immersive exhibition that houses artists of different calibers, styles and expressions with the intent of outlining our connection to the earth through integration of flora. The event opens on Saturday, 11 December 2021.

Produced by Spicy Island Studios and Spacecraft Gallery, in collaboration with Genesis Creative Centre (venue), Dada Island and Dena Ayuni Designs comes a two-week creative experience that will be host to art exhibitions, installations, musical performances, charity auctions, seminars as well as food and beverage. The events is centred on bringing environmental awareness to the forefront, whilst creating a platform for Indonesian and Indonesia-based artists and musicians.

The event will feature art by up-and-coming as well as established Indonesian artists, including: Isabell Fuerbass, Kezia Alexandra, Aria An Arkho, Irene Febry, Adine Halim, Manusia & Tanah, Cocolobo and video animations by Nitya Putrini. Musical performances (11 & 18 December), will feature: Anda Perdana Andhika, Vana, Deep Sea Explorers, Kacir, General Rie, Archie, Iman, Alex Verdacchi, Trigan & Kessler. Entrance fee of IDR 50.000 for days with musical performance.

The exhibition alongside the musical performances will be a window into Bali and Indonesia’s creative spirit, an event organised by and featuring the generation of today. Not to be missed!

3pm – 10pm

11 – 24 December

Genesis Creative Centre, Tamora Gallery, Berawa

A Night at the Palace (Cultural Showcase – Kerambitan)

Sunday, 12 December 2021

This Sunday, explore and enjoy a unique event inside the walls of Puri Anyar Kerambitan, one of Tabanan’s royal palaces. Puri Anyar Keramabitan is special, as it is one of the only royal palaces that has retained its old structure. Whilst many newer Puris have changed, this Puri has preserved its historical compound through the ages (read more about Puri Anyar Kermabitan here).

Enter the palace walls and enjoy the cultural experience that has been prepared from afternoon to evening in this truly one-of-a-kind setting! During the day (starting at 3pm), explore the market and other activities available, later as the evening begins, a whole slew of live performances will unfold, including a Balinese Trance Dance (Tektekan from Kerambitan), Joged Bumbbum amongst other cultural showcases. Nibble on local food stalls, explore cultural workshops and more.

Events goes from 3pm to 10pm, IDR 350.000 per person.

Again, a few events from last week’s article – ‘A Creative Bali Weekend’ (4-5 Dec) – continue to be relevant to this week and the week’s ahead. So don’t forget to check out last week’s list too!