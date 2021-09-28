Food lovers on the island are in for a treat at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali proudly presents an exclusive one-night-only gastronomic event at the resort’s Tabia Restaurant. Dubbed Makan di Ubud, the special culinary evening is a Marriott Chefs Collaboration with Johnnie Walker and will be held on Friday, 8 October 2021.

(L-R): Yuda Martha, Bayu Retno Timur, Rangga Safari & Robert Murray

Showcasing an innovative twist on contemporary Indonesian cuisine, Makan di Ubud at Tabia Restaurant will see a collaboration between four of Marriott’s most talented chefs, paired with a finely curated collection of Johnnie Walker’s premium whiskies.

Hosted at the resort’s authentic Indonesian restaurant, diners are welcomed to dive into an experiential four-course gastronomic journey courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s Executive Sous Chef, Yuda Martha; Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s Executive Sous Chef, Bayu Retno Timur; W Bali – Seminyak’s Assistant Director of Cuisine, Rangga Safari; and The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali’s Director of Culinary, Robert Murray.

The exquisite dinner will kick off with Yuda Martha’s Rendang Croquette, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Shaved Salak Bali, Cucumber and Tamarind Coulis, displaying his apt skills in merging local ingredients with contemporary presentation. Following this, Bayu Retno Timur will present Ikan Bumbu Kuning, which highlights the best of the island’s abundant seafood through a fragrant dish serving red snapper, baby kalian, yellow curry, kemangi and coconut emulsion. Then, Rangga Safari will serve guests with Ayam Bakar Taliwang, a staple Lombok dish with a unique Manadonese twist. Lastly, Robert Murray will please the sweet tooth of diners with a palatable dessert that pays tribute to the island’s artisan chocolate and locally-grown raspberry with Bali Agung, chocolate fondant with raspberry sorbet and lava coulis.







Each course served will be perfectly paired with Johnnie Walker super-premium whisky selection including Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18-Year-Old, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and the exclusive John Walker & Sons XR 21.

Priced at IDR 500,000++ per person, Makan di Ubud dinner starts from 6pm onwards. Limited seating is available so be sure to secure your spot fast. Health and safety protocols are applied to ensure the safety and comfort of diners.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 301 8989, WhatsApp at +62 858 5805 1871 or email to resv.dpswr@westin.com

Tabia Restaurant

at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Br. Kengetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989 | +62 858 5805 1871 (WA)

resv.dpswr@westin.com

westin.com