If you’re looking to embark on a romantic escape with your better half, there’s no place that whispers romance more than the highlands of Ubud. The serene and tranquil ambience, where it’s just you, the spellbinding jungle views and the sounds of nature. To cater to this, the stunning HOSHINOYA Bali is offering a special package for vacationing couples.

Nestled in Tampaksiring, a gorgeous upland area just north of Ubud, HOSHINOYA Bali’s cool and misty river valley surrounding boasts a magnificent tropical haven for those seeking ultimate privacy and intimacy. The resort’s seamless blend of Balinese elements with sophisticated Japanese architecture, design and hospitality presents guests with an utterly unique and secluded retreat.

The resort has launched a brand-new Intimate Escape package that has been carefully designed for couples and honeymooners looking to celebrate love and romance with opulence in the heart of Bali’s verdant jungle.

The enticing package presents guests with memorable experiences with an array of activities and offerings, including romantic candlelit dinners, rejuvenating spa treatments, and cultural activities such as Batik Saya.

HOSHINOYA Bali’s Intimate Escape package includes:

• Two-night stay in a villa, with daily breakfast

• A Romantic Ubud Jungle Dinner at Café Gazebo

• A couple’s Spa ritual, return-transfers to the airport or other hotels in Bali

• A private cultural activity (Batik Saya)

• Plus, welcome fruit with a bottle of sake, daily refreshments at Café Gazebo, and daily guest activities available in the resort.

Moreover, love-struck couples have the choice to book additional nights with added benefits including a four-hour car charter for use during their stay.

HOSHINOYA Bali is dedicated to providing bespoke hospitality in all aspects of the “Intimate Escape” package. Couples can expect to be smothered with romantic gestures and experiences and revel in uninterrupted privacy in the comfort of their home-away-from-home – the luxurious villas.

Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway to remember with this special package. Reserve your stay now and savour the ultimate celebration of love at HOSHINOYA Bali.

For more information or reservations, click here!

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembungan, Desa Pejeng Kangin, Kec. Tampaksiring, Gianyar

+62 361 849 3080 | +62 878 7511 0511 (WA)

hoshinoya.com/bali/en/