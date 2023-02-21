Adding to the already expansive dining destinations at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort , the new Tanah Liat restaurant presents a fresh pescatarian and vegetarian menu in a unique craft-inspired space.

Located on the resort’s ground floor adjacent to Backstage Food Theatre, Tanah Liat is a cooking lab by day that transforms into an arts-and-crafts-inspired restaurant come nightfall. Tanah Liat, its name meaning clay, takes inspiration from artisanal ceramics and pottery. With its walls coloured a bright beige shade, and natural elements in the furnishings mixing rattan, wood, marble and stone, the venue presents a very earthy ambience, especially when bathed in natural light during the day. An eclectic collection of artistic pottery and ceramics complete this homage to the artisanship.

Tanah Liat’s menu is equally inspired by nature, featuring an innovative selection of plant-based, vegetarian and pescatarian dishes. There is a particular focus on Balinese-sourced produce, including their fresh seasonal seafood from around the island whilst fruits, vegetables and herbs are sourced from local farmers as well as the thriving garden found at Tanah Liat’s expansive outdoor area. The menu is split into Ocean, Plant-Based and Vegetarian options, featuring vibrant and beautifully presented dishes by Executive Chef Alit and his team.

You’ll find fresh Balinese Oyster, served with a zesty tamarillo granita; Butter Poached Slipper Lobster, in a lemongrass bisque and parmesan foam; Wild Mushroom and ‘Beyond Meat’ Tortellini with truffle tempeh crumble; Starfuit Tempeh Laksa, with eggless herb pasta and torched ginger flower; Burnt Bedugul Cauliflower, served with a Mediterranean style dips like zaatar, coconut yoghurt and curry meuniere. Desserts and Signature Cocktails follow the same creative flair, introducing surprising plant-based ingredients that open diners’ minds to the different possibilities of produce.

The venue can accommodate up to 200 seating including indoor and outdoor dining along with a workshop area. Soon to come, Tanah Liat will offer potter classes for guests during the day.

Tanah Liat is open daily for dinner from 6 PM to 10.30 PM. For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

Tanah Liat

at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5 – Jl. Nusa Dua, Nusa Dua

+62 81138205490

bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com

renaissancenusadua.com